Read full article on original website
Related
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Are General Hospital Fans Ready For Finn And Liz To Be Finished?
There might be no greater legacy character on "General Hospital" than Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Per Soaps In Depth, the character originated in 1997 with Herbst in the role as a teenager. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of original "GH" character Steve Hardy, which connects her to the first crop of characters from the 1960s. Fans of the show are passionate about Elizabeth, so naturally, they want to see her find true love and happiness, especially with her celebrating 25 years on "General Hospital."
Inside The Eternal Battle For Little Wiley On General Hospital
Though Wiley Quartermaine Corinthos was only born in 2018, there has already been a tremendous amount of drama in his life. As if being part of one of the most confusing baby swaps on "General Hospital" wasn't complicated enough, the little boy has been caught in a tug-of-war between his various family members basically since his conception.
RELATED PEOPLE
How The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Feel About Losing Rena Sofer And 'Quarter'
For the first time in years, things were looking up for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." After getting the cold shoulder from her husband and feeling neglected in the bedroom, Quinn sought comfort from another man. Her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) devastated her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and despite the best efforts from all parties, the marriage become unsalvageable (via Celebrity Dirty Laundry). The end of Quinn's marriage opened a door for a genuine relationship with Carter, which in its infant stages in recent episodes. However, the news that Sofer is leaving "The Bold and the Beautiful" puts a monkey wrench in any plans for the couple's future.
Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death
We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
Mama June's Next Court Appearance Will Be Far Different From The Rest
"Mama" June Shannon has gone through more phases than the moon. First, she was Pageant Mama, toting "go-go juice" to keep her daughter Alana alert on the ever-alarming show, "Toddlers & Tiaras." Next, she was Redneck Mama, going full hick on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." In her third incarnation, she was Glamour Mama when weight-loss surgery and dental work turned her "From Not to Hot." Her Addict Mama phase was a sadder tale, as she and her then-boyfriend were arrested for drug possession (per The U.S. Sun). June escaped jail time, but lost custody of Alana, as well as losing the trust of many people around her.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buckingham Palace Source Throws Some More Shade At Meghan And Harry
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now living in California, they have made it clear that they would like the opportunity to return to the U.K. with their two children whenever possible. In fact, Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the British government over his desire to personally pay for police protection while in his home country. "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," Harry's legal team said in a 2021 statement (via CNN).
The Real Reason Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving Britt And General Hospital Behind
In 2012, actress Kelly Thiebaud joined the cast of "General Hospital" as Dr. Britt Westourne, a schemer with a hidden past. According to Soaps In Depth, Britt immediately set her sights on widower Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). She got Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo) to act as babysitter for Emma, the daughter of Patrick and his late wife Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), to get close to him. However, this backfired when Patrick found himself enamored with Sabrina. After a failed attempt at taking Sabrina down, she called in her duplicitous mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) for help. It was later revealed that her father was notorious villain Cesar Faison.
The Young And The Restless' Christel Khalil Celebrates Incredible Milestone
On "The Young and the Restless," Christel Khalil has been a scene stealer since she first stepped foot in Genoa City in 2002. Two decades later, the Emmy-winning actress continues winning over fans and making the world brighter with her portrayal of Lily Winters. In Khalil's 20-year journey on "Y&R,"...
What Happened To David Garrison From Married... With Children?
Before playing the beloved Steve Rhoades on "Married... With Children," actor David Garrison had primarily set his sights on theatre and broadway. Among his many roles, Garrison played Bruce Ismay in "Titanic," The Wizard of Oz in "Wicked," and The Police Sergeant in "The Pirates of Penzance" (via Broadway World). In 1980, he was nominated for a Tony award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine" (via his official site).
How Nina And Ava Went From Mortal Enemies To BFFs On General Hospital
Nina Reeves and Ava Jerome's unlikely friendship has become one of "General Hospital" fans' favorite things to watch on the soap. When Nina Reeves was first introduced in 2014, she was played by Michelle Stafford, who was on hiatus from her role as Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless." Nina had just woken up from a 20-year coma to find out that she lost her baby and her husband Silas Clay (via Soap Central). Her biggest bone to pick upon waking was with Ava Jerome (Maura West) — the woman who had an affair with Silas all those years ago and now had her own adult daughter to show for it.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
Why Did Orpheus Have A Vendetta Against Roman Brady On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" may be known for its drama and epic romances, but the NBC soap opera also has some of the best villains ever seen on daytime television. Over the years, the sudser has seen the people in the fictional midwestern town of Salem be tormented by many bad guys with devious plots such as Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), EJ DiMera (James Scott, Dan Feuerriegel), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), per ElectroWow.
How Macy Alexander Escaped Death On The Bold And The Beautiful
Characters getting killed off soap operas is nothing new, but a character getting killed off twice on the same show? Well, that's a soap rarity. Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the few characters that holds the distinction of being killed off not once but twice on the same show.
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0