Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested for Assault, Carjacking After Smashing a Woman’s Vehicle in Manila, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Stamps Lane in Manila for the report of an assault. While enroute, deputies were notified that the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Dean Egger,...
krcrtv.com
Suspect fires BB gun at HCSO deputies, arrest leads to discovery of hash oil lab
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in McKinleyville after reportedly firing a BB gun at Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies, which then led to the discovery of a butane honey oil lab. Read the full press release below:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
kymkemp.com
Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two
Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Preplanned Inspection] Convoy at Salmon Creek Residence Early This Morning
Witnesses are reporting several Humboldt County Sheriff’s vehicles along with two Fish and Game vehicles, and some unmarked vehicles at a residence in the Salmon Creek community of Southern Humboldt. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the law-enforcement presence is about. We have reached out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Brandishing BB Gun and Firing It at Deputies, McK Man Discovered to Possess Multiple Assault Rifles and a BHO Lab, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for the report of an assault and firearm brandishing. According to the reporting party, a male suspect,...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall burglarized; personal war artifacts among items stolen
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall was burglarized at some point between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Fortuna Police Department. In addition to a stolen cash register and iPad, the unknown burglars stole one veteran's personal challenge coins from different missions he...
lostcoastoutpost.com
At-Risk Woman Last Seen Walking Along Highway 36 Today; Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Her
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
krcrtv.com
All evacuations for McKinney Fire lifted on Thursday evening
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — As the McKinney Fire's containment inches closer to 100%, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (EOS) announced all evacuation orders in the McKinney Fire's footprint have been lifted. The OES said residents may begin returning to their homes. However, they ask residents to use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Attorneys and Judge Discuss Possible Plea Deal for Hoopa Roadside Murder Suspects
Attorneys and Judge Kaleb Cockrum met privately today to discuss the possibility of a pre-trial settlement for murder suspects Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. and Daniel Armendariz III. “This is not a plea agreement,” the judge said after emerging from a more than 30-minute session with Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges
A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: 26,060 acres, 51% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire crews are making headway on containing the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown 60 more acres since this morning. As of 9 p.m. Aug. 18, the fire is 26,060 acres and is 51% contained. Earlier today, officials reported fire activity was minimal...
krcrtv.com
Containment jumps to 33% for Six Rivers Complex that has now burned 26k acres
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire officials battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire announced a major jump in containment on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) said that the fire has burned 26,000 acres and is now 33% contained — a 10% jump in containment since Wednesday night.
kymkemp.com
20-Year-Old Ferndale Man Receives Four Years in Jail After Violating His Probation
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on Tuesday, August 16th, Judge Neel sentenced 20-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr to serve 4 years in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for violating the terms of his felony probation. His original conviction stemmed from December 17, 2020, when he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing his passenger. Lopez pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code 191.5 (b)) and driving under the influence causing death (Vehicle Code 23153 (a)&(b)), with the sentence to be determined by the judge. On February 14, 2021, after hearing from the victim’s family, Judge Feeney sentenced Lopez to 1 year in jail and 3 years of felony probation.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Eureka Parolees Arrested on Fentanyl, Weapons Charges
On August 16th , 2022 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) conducted a parole search on Morgan Crumley (36 years old from Eureka) and Carl Keeler (31 years old from Mckinleyville) in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Tompkins Hill Rd. in Eureka. Both Crumley and Keeler are on CDC Parole and they were in a vehicle together in the parking lot.
krcrtv.com
Fires making up Six Rivers Complex now over 21k acres in size, 19% contained as of Tuesday
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire grew by more than 1,500 acres overnight into Tuesday. Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) officials said that the fires are still 19% contained and 2,040 personnel are assigned to fight the flames. "Fire activity was minimal overnight, with occasional...
Comments / 1