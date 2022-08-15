ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022

You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for August 20-26

You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
kennythepirate.com

ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film

After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
orlandoweekly.com

Chicken chain Huey Magoo's to open first downtown Orlando location Wednesday

Chicken shack Huey Magoo's will open its first location in downtown Orlando on Wednesday morning. "Just what we needed: more chicken places." residents of Orlando said in terrifying unison. The downtown location inside the MAA Robinson building at 342 North Orange Avenue will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with...
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
wogx.com

Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
click orlando

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options

Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
orlandoweekly.com

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
click orlando

Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
Evie M.

I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive

Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Evie M.

Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?

Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
