Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 20-26
You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
orlandoweekly.com
Chicken chain Huey Magoo's to open first downtown Orlando location Wednesday
Chicken shack Huey Magoo's will open its first location in downtown Orlando on Wednesday morning. "Just what we needed: more chicken places." residents of Orlando said in terrifying unison. The downtown location inside the MAA Robinson building at 342 North Orange Avenue will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with...
click orlando
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
wogx.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
orlandoweekly.com
Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
click orlando
Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
WESH
Iconic Old Spanish Sugar Mill sees outpouring of support amid closure
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Loads of people have been showing up day after day to make their own pancakes at the treasured restaurant that's been known as the Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs after word spread that the original vendor would have to close up shop.
OIA parking garage costs are going up next year. Here’s how much you’ll pay
ORLANDO, Fla. — It will soon be more expensive to park at Orlando International Airport. The airport is raising the price to park in the garages by $2 next year, in line with cities like Atlanta and Miami. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Comments / 0