Despite key departures, Shippensburg football remains as confident as ever
When a football team loses a player so talented that he earned Player of the Year honors across all sports, outsiders might naturally expect a step back. But for a Shippensburg football team in that exact position, it expects, if anything, the opposite.
Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado
LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Golf match hosted by Hershey
A Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division golf match hosted by Hershey Trojans. Teams included Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College, Chambersburg, Hershey, and Lower Dauphin. The match was held on the East course of the Hershey Country Club.
Micah Parsons takes to social media to show support for Harrisburg football coach Calvin Everett
Count Micah Parsons among those in the corner of Harrisburg football coach and athletic director Calvin Everett. The Dallas Cowboys star and former Harrisburg High player took to Facebook Wednesday, sharing an Op-Ed that was written on PennLive in support of Everett, to make it clear that he is behind his former coach, too.
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Don’t overlook Coach Cal’s impact on the lives of the kids who need him | Opinion
Throughout the world of sports, the coach is the leader. A coach takes on the role of working with athletes to play a sport, through practice and training, which one hopes are wins. But a coach is more than that. The tools and work that they instill in their players will follow them for life. Harrisburg School District Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Calvin Everett is that person.
York Revolution approaching a milestone victory
YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution are poised to hit a huge milestone. If the Revs can knock off their arch-rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers, tonight at PeoplesBank Park, it will be the 1000th victory in franchise history. York picked up win No. 999 with a 10-3 triumph over the...
Middletown football team hazing investigation could end soon
For the first time publicly, Middletown Area School District leaders addressed an ongoing investigation into hazing involving the high school football team.
Find out when your first day of school is here!
Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.
Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey next weekend
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game
PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
Dauphin County I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West to be closed Friday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.
Ramp from I-81 North to 322 West to be closed tonight through tomorrow, PennDOT says
The ramp from northbound Interstate-81 to Route 22/322 West in Dauphin County will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, until noon tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the closure is needed so a contractor can repair two sections of concrete. “One section is deteriorated,...
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Overturned trailer truck closes part of Route 283 in Dauphin County
Route 283 eastbound is closed in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, due to an overturned tractor trailer truck obstructing the lane, according to state police. The obstruction is right before the Toll House Road exit and after the Hershey/Elizabethtown exit, according to state police spokesperson Megan Frazer. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the initial incident.
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
