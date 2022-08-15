ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

WGAL

Football Friday preview: McCaskey Tornado

LANCASTER, Pa. — With a little more than a week away from the start of the high school football season, News 8 continues our preview series in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The McCaskey Tornado hit the win column last season for the first time since 2018. The Tornado will see...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Don’t overlook Coach Cal’s impact on the lives of the kids who need him | Opinion

Throughout the world of sports, the coach is the leader. A coach takes on the role of working with athletes to play a sport, through practice and training, which one hopes are wins. But a coach is more than that. The tools and work that they instill in their players will follow them for life. Harrisburg School District Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Calvin Everett is that person.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

York Revolution approaching a milestone victory

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution are poised to hit a huge milestone. If the Revs can knock off their arch-rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers, tonight at PeoplesBank Park, it will be the 1000th victory in franchise history. York picked up win No. 999 with a 10-3 triumph over the...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Find out when your first day of school is here!

Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.

Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
HERSHEY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game

PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Overturned trailer truck closes part of Route 283 in Dauphin County

Route 283 eastbound is closed in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, due to an overturned tractor trailer truck obstructing the lane, according to state police. The obstruction is right before the Toll House Road exit and after the Hershey/Elizabethtown exit, according to state police spokesperson Megan Frazer. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the initial incident.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

