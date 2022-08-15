Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
WGAL
Teachers in Greencastle-Antrim School District vote to authorize strike
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District in Franklin County voted Thursday to authorize a strike. The union said it will continue to negotiate but teachers are ready to strike if necessary. The contract expires Aug. 31. The district and the union have three more bargaining...
echo-pilot.com
Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts center name
About a decade ago, Ken Shockey told Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, superintendent at the time, the Steinway grand piano in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium needed to be refurbished, and it was going to cost $50,000. “Ken said, ‘But I have an answer,’” Hoover recounted at the beginning of the...
Hollabaugh Bros. Peach Fest big boost to United Way
Plump Hollabaugh Bros. peaches made United Way of Adams County’s contributions to the community even juicier this past weekend. Thousands of people flocked to the fourth-generation family farm north of Biglerville on Aug. 13 and 14 to enjoy everything peachy – peach sundaes, peach sundaes, peach pies, peach bread, peach muffins, peach scones, peach sugar cakes and peachy pie.
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.
(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
Tasting Franklin County’s Best on the Pour Trail
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to explore the Franklin County Pour Trail. The event offers an opportunity to taste local-crafted beer, wine, and spirits. On September 17, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is highlighting locally crafted beer, wine, cider, and spirits on the Franklin County Pour Trail Bus Tour.
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
Pickleball Tournament Comes to Chambersburg
Pickleballers of all ages are invited to compete in the inaugural Pickleball Tournament, Rally in the Valley, hosted as a fundraiser for the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce at the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA on October 22. The new event will feature three divisions including men’s, women’s and mixed doubles with...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Waynesboro Police are conducting targeted seatbelt, pedestrian safety enforcement efforts through mid-September
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in a Franklin County borough will be conducting targeted seat belt and pedestrian safety enforcement efforts over the next month. The Waynesboro Police Department said its effort began August 14 and will continue through September 17. "Seat belts save lives every day," the department said....
echo-pilot.com
Unofficial opening welcomes 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week
A crowd gathered on Center Square, Greencastle, to countdown to midnight and welcome Old Home Week with "The Old Gray Mare" at the unofficial opening.
wfmd.com
Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision
A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
Kidney and liver transplants shut down at Penn State Health; inspection finds multiple problems
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped doing kidney and liver transplants and its program has been faulted for a range of problems by the state health department and federal agencies. The problems include transplant staff not recognizing and analyzing six incidents of patients who had just...
Commercial Observer
Affordable Senior Housing Complex Coming to Frederick
Community Housing Initiative is developing Cascades of Frederick, a $42 million, 151-unit senior affordable housing complex in Frederick, Md. The project is being built in conjunction with the Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development and the City of Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services. “We witnessed the...
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
