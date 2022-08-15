BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO