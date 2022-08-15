Read full article on original website
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
Louisiana Department of Revenue: Claim $36M+ in tax refunds before it becomes unclaimed property
Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
St. Charles pub patrons split $100,000 jackpot
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A couple of par patrons will be sharing a Show Me Cash jackpot. They won $100,000 from a ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub on Kingshighway in St. Charles. It matched all five numbers drawn for the August 3rd drawing. The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s […]
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
pelahatchienews.com
Mississippi State Fairgrounds Announces Entertainment, Addition of the Great American Wild West Show for the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
wtva.com
Test scores rebounding in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics...
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise. Updated: Aug. 2,...
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
