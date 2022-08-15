ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player

A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
MCCOMB, MS
