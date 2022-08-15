Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - August 16, 2022
It was a jam-packed Tuesday night of action in Eagle Country. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Owen Powers, Willy Sherwood, Emi Lopez, Simon Berekemeier (BV): goal each. East Central 4, Seymour 0. GIRLS SOCCER. Greensburg 2, Rising Sun 1. Oldenburg Academy 2, Lawrenceburg 1. Addisyn...
linknky.com
Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups
While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Expected to Put New Athletic Facility Up for Bid in September
The 9,300 square feet facility is planned to be built where the current concession stand and locker rooms stand at Backman Field. (Aurora, Ind.) – The hope is that by early 2023 construction will be underway on a new athletic facility at South Dearborn High School. School board members...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
Fox 19
$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1.4 million winning Kentucky lottery ticket was sold in Florence, according to the state lottery. A player won the progressive jackpot on a Fast Play ticket. The $1.4 million is the biggest jackpot amount in the history of the game since it was introduced in...
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WRBI Radio
Semi blocks interstate early Tuesday
— There are no reports of injuries after a semi-trailer blocked the eastbound lanes of I-74 in Decatur County early Tuesday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says Decatur County Communications received several calls about a semi blocking the eastbound lane of the interstate near the 137 mile-marker shortly before 2:30 am.
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by traffic cameras near the Ohio/Kentucky state line. Delays are expected to exceed 20...
warricknews.com
Japanese company plans $55-million expansion in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Aisin currently employees...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
eaglecountryonline.com
Friendship State Bank Among Governor’s Century, Half-Century Business Award Recipients
INDIANAPOLIS – Five local businesses have been recognized for remaining in operation for 50 to 100 consecutive years. Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers on Monday awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award. The awards recognize each...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Names New City Manager
The new city manager is an Aurora native and current South Dearborn HS boys soccer coach. Jonathan Wismann and family. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City has selected Aurora native, Jonathan Wismann, to serve as the new city manager. Wismann attended St. Mary’s School in Aurora, is a 2001 graduate of South Dearborn High School, and holds a Bachelor of Communication degree. Wismann has 15 years of experience in shipping/logistics at Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, KY and is the head coach of the South Dearborn High School Boys Soccer Team.
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
