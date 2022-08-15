ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski and Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Son Sylvester’s Photo Album

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Their growing boy. After welcoming son Sylvester in March 2021, Emily Ratajkowski continues to offer a glimpse at her life as a mother.

The model announced that she was expecting her first child with Sebastian Bear-McClard after two years of marriage. At the time, Ratajkowski opened up about how being pregnant was an “innately lonely” experience.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she wrote for Vogue in October 2020. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

The Gone Girl actress also noted that she and her husband already made plans about how they would discuss gender with their child. “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?'” she shared. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

One month after her son’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ratajkowski was loving the next chapter of her life. “She’s fully embracing motherhood and is enjoying every precious moment with her baby boy,” the insider noted in April 2021.

Ratajkowski, for her part, later addressed the challenges that she faced during her pregnancy. “[I] started to weigh the pros and cons of giving birth at home versus at a hospital, I made a list of what I feared most in each scenario. I wrote ‘pain’ and ‘hemorrhaging’ under home birth, and under hospital, I added ‘doctors and nurses,'” she detailed in her My Body memoir, which was released in November 2021. “It was only then that I realized how much I’d come to distrust those in positions of power who, often without my best interests at heart and without my explicit consent, had made my body feel like it wasn’t my own.”

According to the actress, welcoming her son into the world was “unremarkable” in many ways. “It is both so extraordinary and so common, the way our bodies take us through our lives,” she continued. “I felt him, his body on my chest, but more acutely his presence in the room. In a daze, I held him to me. Of my flesh, I thought. The mirror was pushed to the side, but I could still see the place from where he emerged. My body.”

More than one year after Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard expanded their family, Us confirmed that the pair called it quits. A source revealed that the producer was still attempting to win back his estranged wife following a “cheating incident,” saying, “Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together.”

Amid the split, Ratajkowski continued to use social media to show off her special moments with her son.

Scroll down for photos of Ratajkowski and her son over the years:

Comments / 5

JD
2d ago

100,000's of guys would want to be with her but she chose him! women love being treated bad. it's strange

Reply
4
