West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker
(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between six and seven pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
Maryland police respond to report of shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report. The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
WATCH: ‘Tornadic’ waterspout forms off Florida coast
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Florida belonging to WFXR’s sister station, WKRG, caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
Man charged after deadly shooting of Virginian in NY, police say
NEW YORK (WPIX) — On Monday, police announced that a New York man has been charged in connection with a Manhattan shooting that led to the death of a Virginia man back in May. Authorities say they found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to...
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Thursday, weekend rain ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A warm Thursday is in the works in Southwest and Central Virginia. While a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon, more wet weather is slated for the weekend. Pockets of fog and drizzle will have the chance to impact the Thursday morning commute....
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency...
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys, reports say
MIAMI (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack in Florida left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Keys News.
