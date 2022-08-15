MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators in Georgia said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.

