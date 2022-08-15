Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces 20 charged with election fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday at least 20 people across Florida were charged with voter fraud after an investigation conducted by the newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security. The state is in the processing of arresting these suspects, the majority of whom illegally...
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
2 found dead in Melbourne home, person of interest in custody in Georgia, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators in Georgia said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER – Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just...
Blade tip recovered from Tristyn Bailey’s body came from knife found in retention pond, report shows
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Editor’s note: This article contains information that some might find graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released Tuesday showed a blade tip found in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body originated from a knife that was discovered in a St. Johns County retention pond, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.
Recruiting retired military, first responders among proposals to add more Florida teachers
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced initiatives for the next legislative session to help tackle the teacher shortage in the state and bring more professionals into the field. DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday morning at a high school in New Port Richey. [TRENDING: Can...
Florida Homeowner Assistance program saves 11,000 residents since February
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Since late February, the Department of Economic Opportunity has navigated a post-COVID financial lifeline for more than 11,000 homeowners across the state. According to the DEO, as of Aug. 15, the Florida Homeowner Assistance program — or HAF — had crossed the $300 million mark...
Your Florida Daily: Supersonic travel may be making a comeback
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Wednesday, August 17, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. According to Florida’s largest teachers union, an estimated 6,000 teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his ideas on how to...
New poll shows Nikki Fried leading Charlie Crist, Val Demings ahead of Marco Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida finds gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary -- but still seven points behind Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race among registered voters, according to News 6 partner WJXT.
RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the state legislature's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination on behalf of New York state families who held lawful religious exemptions, during a rally outside the Albany County Courthouse Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Instagram and Facebook have suspended Children's Health Defense from its platforms for repeated violations of its policies on COVID-19 misinformation. The nonprofit led by Robert Kennedy Jr. is regularly criticized by public health advocates for its misleading claims about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
