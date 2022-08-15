Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Driver killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
WISH-TV
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Fox 19
Air Care transports driver who fled Crescent Springs crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-car crash from which one of the drivers fled Wednesday night, according to Crescent Springs police. The head-on crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive, according to Crescent Springs Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Dietz. The driver...
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Fire Rescue Responds to ATV Accident
It was a busy weekend for Versailles firefighters. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) - It was a busy weekend for Versailles Fire Rescue. The agency responded to 10 calls including an ATV crash at a Ripley County campground. Two patients were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown...
WRBI Radio
Longtime area public servant passes away
Ripley County/Greensburg, IN — The area is mourning the passing of longtime public servant Dan Mulford. The Napoleon resident died at home Sunday following a recent illness and a series of health challenges in recent years. He served as a dispatcher with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and as...
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Man Injured in U.S. 421 Crash
The sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash took place last Monday. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured in a sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash in Ripley County. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office released information from the August 8 crash on Monday. According to the news release, the two...
Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department's top brass said. The letter, signed by Richmond's chief of police...
Fox 19
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Coleraine Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane at about 9...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
linknky.com
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving
Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
Investigation underway after man found in Connersville cemetery with gunshot wound
A call for an unconscious male in a cemetery turned into a death investigation in Connersville.
Inside Indiana Business
Ownership change for Fayette County health center
A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a cemetery Wednesday morning. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, around 8 a.m. Police arrived...
Local News Digital
North Vernon police investigate body found in trailer
NORTH VERNON – Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) were summoned to the Harms Street trailer court on Monday, at around 4 a.m., after a body was discovered inside a trailer. At this time the deceased is only being identified as a 37-year-old female. The cause of...
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Gene's Auto Body Shop
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
eaglecountryonline.com
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
