ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgood, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Air Care transports driver who fled Crescent Springs crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-car crash from which one of the drivers fled Wednesday night, according to Crescent Springs police. The head-on crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive, according to Crescent Springs Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Dietz. The driver...
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Fire Rescue Responds to ATV Accident

It was a busy weekend for Versailles firefighters. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) - It was a busy weekend for Versailles Fire Rescue. The agency responded to 10 calls including an ATV crash at a Ripley County campground. Two patients were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown...
VERSAILLES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Osgood, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Accidents
Osgood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Osgood, IN
WRBI Radio

Longtime area public servant passes away

Ripley County/Greensburg, IN — The area is mourning the passing of longtime public servant Dan Mulford. The Napoleon resident died at home Sunday following a recent illness and a series of health challenges in recent years. He served as a dispatcher with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and as...
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Man Injured in U.S. 421 Crash

The sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash took place last Monday. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured in a sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash in Ripley County. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office released information from the August 8 crash on Monday. According to the news release, the two...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel White
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
ERLANGER, KY
linknky.com

Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving

Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Volunteer Fire Department#Accident#Holton Volunteer Fire
Inside Indiana Business

Ownership change for Fayette County health center

A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a cemetery Wednesday morning. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, around 8 a.m. Police arrived...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Local News Digital

North Vernon police investigate body found in trailer

NORTH VERNON – Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) were summoned to the Harms Street trailer court on Monday, at around 4 a.m., after a body was discovered inside a trailer. At this time the deceased is only being identified as a 37-year-old female. The cause of...
NORTH VERNON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

Gene's Auto Body Shop

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy