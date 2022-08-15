Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man killed in Highway 81 accident north of Madison
A Norfolk man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 81 north of Madison on Wednesday. Read the Norfolk Daily News article by Austin Svehla by clicking this link.
foxnebraska.com
Man involved in deadly Memorial Day crash pleads not guilty
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man accused of killing two women in a Memorial Day event crash in Lincoln has pleaded not guilty in district court. Lancaster County Court records say Kyvell Stark, 18, was arrested for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.
Man killed in crash after offering roadside assistance outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
klkntv.com
One dead in semi crash near Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person is dead after a semi crash in Seward County early Sunday morning, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a collision involving two semis on Interstate 80 south of Seward. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
Driver dead after crash in Dixon County
Dixon County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...
klin.com
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln Apartment Fire
Lincoln Fire Department investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for an apartment fire in central-Lincoln last Friday. LFR says the fire broke out on a third floor balcony near 16th and Garfield. Heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony when firefighters arrived. Damage is estimated at...
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces drug charges
A 21-year-old West Point man was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Jose Salazar received a sentence of 151 months’ prison time with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Officials said in on April 19, 2021,...
thebestmix1055.com
Inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that Jack Talbitzer, 59, died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. Talbitzer was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County.
