(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — This week on The Docket, even though abortion is legal in Florida up to 15 weeks, the courts have ruled that a 16-year-old orphan, who is 10-weeks pregnant, cannot get the procedure because she is not mature enough to make the decision. And, Miami OnlyFans internet model 26-year-old Courtney Tailor Clenney is charged with second degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, 27 year old Christian Obumseli to death in April.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO