Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Man punches victim in the face after the victim put his hand on his shoulder
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– A 20-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched a man in the face because he put his hand on his shoulder in an attempt to lead him out of the business. The incident occurred in an unincorporated part of Palm Beach County...
850wftl.com
Florida man and woman set home on fire after being evicted
HIALEAH, FL– Authorities have arrested a man who reportedly set a house on fire after he got evicted. The incident occurred on June 18th at a home on 6045 W. 10th Ave. During the investigation authorities found surveillance video showing a man and a woman arriving at the home, and smoke coming from the home shortly after they left.
850wftl.com
Hazmat team responds to west Boynton home over a suspicious package
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Palm Beach hazmat teams along with the PBSO bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package at a west Boynton Beach home in the 10000 block of Canyon Bay Lane. According to deputies the homeowners received the package on Monday and later reported feeling ill. Rescue teams...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
850wftl.com
BSO searches for woman who struck a 2-year-old with her car and fled
OAKLAND PARK, FL– The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance video of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in an effort to locate her. The woman seen in the video reportedly struck a 2-year-old with her vehicle on August 11th and fled the scene. The incident occurred...
850wftl.com
Iowa murder suspect found dead in Palm Beach County
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL — A murder suspect from Iowa has been found dead in North Palm Beach. 79-year-old Donald R. Briegel was found dead in a home on Lighthouse Drive on Monday morning. While investigating the death, authorities say they found information that Donald and his wife 74-year-old...
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
850wftl.com
St. Lucie man flees from deputies when they tried to serve him with warrants
(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida)– St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at them as they tried to serve him felony warrants. Deputies arrived at a house in the 3000 block of Avenue R in the Fort Pierce area and prepared...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with birthday party killing
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed an adult male at a child’s birthday party. Manuel Marcos Cardona was taken into custody on Monday following an investigation of the incident that occurred on June 18th. Officials say the 19-year-old...
850wftl.com
Miami-Dade officer dies 2 days after Liberty City shootout
(MIAMI)- A Miami-Dade police officer who was shot in the line of duty has succumbed to wounds according to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry,” Ramirez said in a statement published on Twitter. “Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life.”
wflx.com
20 charged with voter fraud in Florida, DeSantis announces
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state is charging 20 people with voter fraud. DeSantis made the announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale just after 2 p.m. "The majority of these people illegally voted in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade (counties)," DeSantis said. "They...
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
850wftl.com
Man apprehended after bringing grenade into local pub
A man was taken into custody outside of a pub on Tuesday after he reportedly brought a grenade into the business. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at The Corner Pub on 1915 N. Andrews Ave. Authorities say the owner of the business contacted them after a man reportedly showed...
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
Parkland Resident Pleads Guilty In $21 Million Stock Scheme
A Parkland man who acted as the ringleader of a $21 million investment scam—and was recorded by the FBI paying kickbacks at a Boca Raton Starbucks—pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Paul Geraci, 45, who previously lived in Parkland Golf and Country...
850wftl.com
The Docket: No Abortion for You
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — This week on The Docket, even though abortion is legal in Florida up to 15 weeks, the courts have ruled that a 16-year-old orphan, who is 10-weeks pregnant, cannot get the procedure because she is not mature enough to make the decision. And, Miami OnlyFans internet model 26-year-old Courtney Tailor Clenney is charged with second degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, 27 year old Christian Obumseli to death in April.
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
