Beckley, WV

Beckley’s 4th annual Honey Festival

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. all are welcomed to join the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association for their 4th Annual “Beckley Honey Festival.”

The day will “bee” a fun filled day dispalyed with honeybee products, activities, vendors and great information. Visitors can also learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, and can view live honeybee demonstrations, only there by visiting their informational display tents, and can also participate in great activities for the entire family!

They will also have special children’s activities which will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, art activities, and the exhibit which is called Leonardo’s Lab.

“It is such a pleasure to be working with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association to bring an event like this to Beckley again. The event has grown each year and everyone loves the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees. From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way. Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage, but now, the third Saturday in August, is all about honey and the honeybee,” says Parks and Recreation Director for Beckley, Leslie Gray Baker.

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to flooding

Baker added “The broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide. Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association can tell them everything they need to know. These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge but even better, there will be local honey vendors selling their honey…how sweet is that.”

There will be music throughout the day which will be provided by The Long Point String Band. Specialty vendors and food vendors will be there selling hotdogs, smoked pork, roasted corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks and fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine tours are also available all day at discounted rates.

This festival will take place will take place at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, which is located at 513 Ewart adjacent to New River Park.

Hours are daily from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. For more information, call 304-256-1747.

