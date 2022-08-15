Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel Maven
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
New Tune? Knicks, Jazz Have ‘Fresh’ Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
There has been an awakening in the Donovan Mitchell situation.
The Minnesota Timberwolves Just Made A Big Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed Michael Grady to be their new TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports. He was previously working for YES Network as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets.
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
Report: LeBron James has been ‘privately adamant’ that Lakers still need to upgrade roster and trade for Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been privately “adamant” that the Lakers still need to upgrade their roster by trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “The primary complication in James’ decision was that he has been privately adamant that...
Report: Knicks, Jazz Renew Donovan Mitchell
There are reportedly still obstacles in the path to acquiring the three-time All-Star.
Grizzlies Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Memphis Grizzlies had a great 2021-22 NBA season with Ja Morant emerging as a superstar many felt he was capable of becoming. Now, it’s time to build on it. Any time two-star playmakers find their way to the same NBA, a common refrain emerges: “There’s only one ball.” Obviously. At the same time, a given NBA player is only one man. Offenses that center their entire attack around one player have a tendency to be solvable come playoff time.
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Tuesday night.
Mavs Offseason: Reason to be ‘Optimistic’
Even with the loss of Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks still have plenty to work with.
Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?
On August 16, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, but the best years of his career came with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.
Atlanta Hawks Host Houston Rockets on Opening Night 2022
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Houston Rockets to start the 2022-23 season.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
