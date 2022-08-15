Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO