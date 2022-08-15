Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir
PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
Gephardt Daily
Hiker transported by medical helicopter following injury near Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was injured near Mantua Reservoir and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital Tuesday, according to the Brigham City Fire Department. Crews responded at 11:50 a.m. to call for service at Mantua Reservoir, where “a female had been...
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dead after crash, thrown ‘150 feet’ into embankment on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Trappers Loop, causing him to be thrown down the embankment Tuesday night. In the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook post, the 71-year-old man crashed into a guardrail and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment on Trappers Loop at 11:30 p.m.
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Two hospitalized after SB I-15 crash in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Two people were hospitalized following a Sunday evening crash on southbound Interstate 15. Officials with the Garland Fire Department said the crash happened near milepost 385, about 15 miles south of the Utah-Idaho border. One person had to be extricated from one of the...
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Rain brings some relief from drought, fire danger
Recent rainfall brought flooding to Tremonton and the surrounding area, but has also come with some relief from the persistent drought and helped reduce the danger of wildfire in the area. Utah has received nearly two inches of rain statewide over the past month, well above the long-term average of...
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Aug. 17, 2022
Dayton’s activity day girls made darling plastic canvas baskets in anticipation of school starting. Oreo cookies were the treat.
Police search for vehicle burglary suspects in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these suspects? Syracuse Police are searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of 2500 West and 700 South. Police say the burglaries took place on Aug. 7 around 10:45 p.m. Images of the alleged thieves were caught on a nearby home security camera. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Walking the walk in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
Herald-Journal
Paul Kent Crane
Paul Kent Crane 11/3/1949 - 8/4/2022 Paul Kent Crane was born November 3, 1949 to Calvin and Dorothy Crane in Montpelier, Idaho. He passed away peacefully at him home in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2022. Kent grew up a farm boy in Bennington, Idaho...
Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident. The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
Herald-Journal
In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning
Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”
cachevalleydaily.com
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Herald-Journal
Franklin approves water hookup fee hike
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Franklin’s mayor and city council approved a huge hike in the current hookup fees for water and sewer. The vote was based on the Capitalization Report presented by Dave Noel at the Public Hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Representing Forsgren Associates, the engineering firm out of Rexburg currently working on the water project, Noel projected the future costs of both city water services and compared neighboring city fees.
Herald-Journal
Elaine (Johnson) Womack
Elaine (Johnson) Womack 1/27/1950 - 8/15/2022 Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack passed away peacefully in her home in Franklin, ID on Aug 15, 2022. She was born Jan 27, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Lorin H Johnson and Mildred Jensen Johnson. She was the youngest of four children. Elaine and her siblings: Arvid, Janis, and MarJean were raised on a dairy, sugar beet, and potato farm in Burton, ID. During her childhood she learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as she worked on the family farm.
Comments / 0