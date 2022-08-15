Read full article on original website
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Music on the Porch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Watertown arts organizations partner to provide free downtown entertainment. An international live music event is coming to Watertown, N.Y., for the second year and it’s better than ever. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 will take place in Watertown on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects are underway. “Every once in a while we need to go through and have a major rehab in order to keep these buildings and infrastructure viable for the future,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
New mannequins give JCC nursing students hands-on training
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the fall semester around the corner, new life-like mannequins are ready to go at Jefferson Community College’s nursing program. Nursing students check respiration levels on both the mom and the baby - a simulation through a new life-like mannequin at JCC’s nursing program.
Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in...
Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, 70, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
Hearing the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a year ago this month. A Watertown rooming house was suddenly condemned, leaving dozens of people homeless. What happened next sent shockwaves through the community that are still being felt today. A tent city sprang up last August outside 661 Factory Street. The...
There’s a lot to see - & hear - at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a busy month at the Clayton Opera House. Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Tonight (Thursday, August 18) The Steeldrivers will perform. They’re a Grammy-winning bluegrass...
Helping the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before this year comes to an end, Jefferson County is on pace to help more than 500 homeless people find emergency housing. This compares to 363 people during all of 2021. Not only is homelessness a growing problem, but it’s also a complex issue with...
Dream Fest Outdoor Concert coming up Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to the Dream Fest Outdoor Concert this Saturday. It will be held at the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam. Jerry Manor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the concert, which features opening...
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
Cape Vincent firefighters get gift of hydration
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters can work up quite a thirst. That makes the gift Cape Vincent’s fire department received Tuesday taste that much better. Cape Vincent and about 450 other departments nationwide are getting a stock of canned water. It’s from Anheuser Busch’s emergency drinking water...
First cast catch in Waddington
Luke Murphy, 9, of Lisbon, holds a largemouth bass caught seconds after his first-ever cast into the St. Lawrence River. He was fishing during the recent Waddington Homecoming, attending with his parents Michael and Jennifer Murphy. Photo submitted by Michael and Jennifer Murphy.
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
Can first responders find your address?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When an emergency call comes in, response time is everything. To get to the emergency, first responders first need to find it. That’s why the city’s code enforcement bureau sent out letters urging Watertown residents to make sure their home address numbers are clearly visible from the road. It’s an effort to make life easier for first responders.
Roger Beauchamp, 90, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roger Beauchamp, 90, a longtime resident of East Hatfield Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Roger was born on January 31, 1932, in Cornwall, the son of the late Zoel and Delima (Philips) Beauchamps and graduated from school in Cornwall. On July 16, 1955, he married Hugette Campeau at Nativity Church in Cornwall.
Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72, passed away Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at his home while under the care of his sister and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. However, arrangements are...
Ceremony kicks off construction of flood resiliency projects
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State and local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in Alexandria Bay Thursday to mark the start of construction on a series of flood resiliency projects. The state awarded more than $3.8 million in grants to the village of Alexandria Bay and the town of...
Pros having success in Massena
At this point, everyone’s number is the same – 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance. Above, Nick Hatfield's 22-1 on the St. Lawrence has him sitting atop Group B. For more about Group B, see story here. Photo courtesy of MLF. Photo by Charles Waldorf.
