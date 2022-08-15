Colorado child abuse confidentiality law violates First Amendment, federal appeals court finds

I read in the Summit Daily recently that the Summit Care Clinic was offering affordable or free cancer screenings for qualified female patients. According to that article, over 300 women have taken advantage of these exams in the last year, thanks to grants from the federal government via the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for those who may not be able to afford such services. I highly encourage folks to take advantage of such offerings if they can. In today’s column I offer a cautionary tale to readers, because whether you feel like you need such services or not, taking advantage of them could save your life.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO