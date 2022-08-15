Colorado child abuse confidentiality law violates First Amendment, federal appeals court finds

Read full article on original website
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
ARIZONA — Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at the Arizona-Nevada...
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space on the third floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Front Range Clinic, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare and the Summit...
Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County
Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
Opinion | Tony Jones: A cautionary cancer screening tale
I read in the Summit Daily recently that the Summit Care Clinic was offering affordable or free cancer screenings for qualified female patients. According to that article, over 300 women have taken advantage of these exams in the last year, thanks to grants from the federal government via the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for those who may not be able to afford such services. I highly encourage folks to take advantage of such offerings if they can. In today’s column I offer a cautionary tale to readers, because whether you feel like you need such services or not, taking advantage of them could save your life.
Letter to the Editor: Regulations of short-term rentals are wrong and harmful to the community
I own a second home in Breckenridge and the rental cap issue is one of the most ill- conceived ideas during my 40 years here. Jeffrey Bergeron, who writes Biff America, stated in Monday’s column that “I think I might be mental.” He was being humorous, but it demonstrates that Breckenridge Town Council has proposed harmful restrictions on vacation rentals without careful thought. They are targeting second-home owners because we are not able to vote in town elections.
2 former locals release books about Summit County life, adventures and fond memories
As an artist, Ashlie Weisel is used to making personal work available to the public. However, she initially didn’t plan to write a children’s book for sale. “The Little Camper That Could,” Weisel’s first picture book, started as a project for her daughter Rhein over five years ago. Before ending up in Summit County and launching The Sunny Side Up Studio in Frisco, Weisel and her husband Dan refurbished a 1964 camper trailer and went on a six-month excursion around the country.
Less than a quarter acre of Summit County has been scorched by wildfire so far this summer
Summit County has had a quiet summer for wildfires: Rain has doused the county, keeping fire restrictions at bay and bringing the fire danger to low. Even fire starters like lightning have been foiled, despite consistent thunderstorms and Thor’s flashlight regularly lighting up the valley. On Tuesday, Summit County’s...
Summit County fire danger moves from moderate to low as rain soaks wildfire fuels
Summit County’s fire danger is low, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District deputy chief Jay Nelson reported Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county still has no fire restrictions for the 10th week in a row, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported Tuesday. Recent rains, the increased humidity and fuel...
Major ski/snowboard retailer moves pre-season sale back to Labor Day weekend
For at least one of the two major Colorado ski and snowboard retail chains, the hallowed ritual of Labor Day weekend sales will return to its traditional place on the calendar, promising deep discounts on gear, season passes and lift ticket packages. In recent years, Christy Sports launched its Powder...
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport
Following the fourth day of the Breck Epic multistage mountain bike race on Wednesday, Aug. 17, professional mountain bikers Kat Nash and Sonya Looney will host an event with local women in order to encourage more female participation in mountain bike races. Both Nash and Looney are currently ranked first...
Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.
Summit’s Nico Konecny crowned three-day stage champion of Breck Epic after storm cancels Tuesday competition
Breckenridge is a hot spot for a wide range of events throughout the summer. Whether it is a festival, concert or a family reunion — the town of Breckenridge is never not busy. One event that brings in a different type of crowd to the streets of Breckenridge is...
Photos: Goose plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16
Trevor Weekz, who is on bass for the band Goose, plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Band members of Goose plays during a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. People listen to a sold-out show of Goose at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Obituary: Patrick Armour
Please come to help us celebrate the life of our dear friend and long time Summit county resident Patrick Armour. Sunday August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. through Monday August 22 at Windy Point campground Dillon CO (already reserved). Bring your camp gear and stay the night, or just come at your convenience, to reminisce about all the good memories we all shared with him. As Pat would say….the more, the merrier!
Comedian Brent Gill to perform Friday for Warren Station’s 2022 summer comedy series
Comedian Brent Gill, who was scheduled to perform in Keystone earlier in 2022, will bring his jokes to Warren Station Center for the Arts’ summer comedy series Friday, Aug. 19. Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles who has been opening on the road for David...
