Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County. Officials with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 6:30 pm near Jonestown Rd. and CR 200 W.
Woman arrested after police find drugs in her purse
BEDFORD – A Williams woman was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer made a traffic stop the officer witnessed a blue Hyundai Santa Fe “cut rapidly across M Street from Walgreen’s parking lot. The driver was 37-year-old Latisha Johnson and the officer said she rapidly...
Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest
MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
Ex Carmel officer accused of using fake profile to post derogatory comments
A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police said he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments in a Facebook chatter group.
Multiple police departments work together to end a vehicle pursuit
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Friday. Multiple police departments joined the pursuit bringing it to a successful end with no injuries. Police arrested 27-year-old Dillan Olson, of Grand Junction, CO., on charges of resisting arrest, habitual traffic offender, possession of meth,...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
Orleans teen arrested after hitting woman with brass knuckles
MITCHELL – An Orleans teen was arrested after Mitchell Police officers responded to a physical fight at the Dollar General store parking lot on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. Central dispatch notified officers while en route that a female was hit in the head by a male with brass knuckles and her head was split open. An ambulance was requested to the scene.
Bedford Police Officer placed on administrative leave
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon, Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore informed the board that Captain Timothy Chen has been placed on administrative leave. Chen was placed on administrative leave on August 9, 2022, and has been an officer for the Bedford...
Mitchell man arrested after punching woman in mouth
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers responded to a domestic fight at 2:45 p.m. at 306 West Frank Street. Officers arrested 61-year-old Robert Gammon Jr., on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, when officers responded they found a...
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial...
Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
Greencastle, IN USA
Our favorite place to have breakfast before church is The Final Approach Restaurant, just east of Greencastle. It’s a restaurant at our county airport. It had rained most of the morning so we parked near the doors. Before getting out of the vehicle I noticed something hanging from one of the bushes. My first thought was it was the remnants of a popped balloon. I wasn’t expecting to find a quilted heart. I quickly removed it, took it into the restroom and dried it out the best I could until we got home from church. It immediately brought a smile to my face and I thought of how special this little gift was, let alone I was the one to find it (or it may have found me!). Thank you to the special someone that made and hung it there. May God bless you!
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
