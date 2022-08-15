ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tri-c.edu

Michael Baston Talks Economic Development, Student Readiness in Media Interviews

Tri-C president highlighted in The Landscape, Crain’s Cleveland Business, Cleveland Magazine, WKYC interviews. From economic fragility to economic mobility. In recent media appearances, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) president Michael Baston has used that phrase to frame his vision for the College and how he aims to help students find their passion and success during his tenure.
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Receives Best in Class, Hall of Fame Award for Board Diversity

College honored at GCP Inclusion Conference Aug. 16-17 The Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) has recognized Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) for its commitment to diversity, as reflected in its Board of Trustees. Tri-C received GCP’s Best in Class award for board diversity, along with Hall of Fame honors in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
moversmakers.org

Black Achievers to expand in Ohio

A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Small Business#Financial Management#Marketing#Business Management#Tri C#Corporate College#Step Forward Today#Naacp
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Good grub at Beachwood Food Truck Park

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Beachwood Food Truck Park is open for business offering lunch and dinner options. The brand new food truck park located on Chagrin Boulevard is both kid and dog friendly and hopes to be a gathering place for the community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Exhibition of Photos by Donald Black Jr. at Deep Roots Experience Gallery Captures Cleveland's Black Youths

Photographer Donald Black Jr. returned to his hometown of Cleveland in 2000 to tap into things he felt were particular to the city, especially Black youth. His recent work over the past decade, which debuts in "A Day No One Will Remember" this Friday, August 19 at the Deep Roots Experience, captures childhood play, imagination, creative expression and the loss of innocence due to society and community circumstances.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List

Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
GATES MILLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy