tri-c.edu
Michael Baston Talks Economic Development, Student Readiness in Media Interviews
Tri-C president highlighted in The Landscape, Crain’s Cleveland Business, Cleveland Magazine, WKYC interviews. From economic fragility to economic mobility. In recent media appearances, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) president Michael Baston has used that phrase to frame his vision for the College and how he aims to help students find their passion and success during his tenure.
tri-c.edu
Tri-C Receives Best in Class, Hall of Fame Award for Board Diversity
College honored at GCP Inclusion Conference Aug. 16-17 The Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) has recognized Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) for its commitment to diversity, as reflected in its Board of Trustees. Tri-C received GCP’s Best in Class award for board diversity, along with Hall of Fame honors in the...
SCORE Cleveland offers free help to start up your own business
There is free help to start up your own business — one-on-one mentoring from successful business leaders in Cleveland, including marketing, financial advice, business plans and more.
moversmakers.org
Black Achievers to expand in Ohio
A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The organization committed to bringing public art to...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
A Taste of Black Cleveland to highlight black business in the community
At Rocket Mortgage there will be more than two dozen Black owned restaurants for a Taste of Black Cleveland.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Dozens of jobs at Huntington center open this Saturday
The Huntington Convention Center has opened about 30 new part-time hourly jobs in operations, housekeeping, security, set-up and guest services. A job fair is set for Aug. 20.
Cleveland Heights to hold public meeting on ARPA funding Aug. 24
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city continues to seek public input on how to spend as much as $10 million in available American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for post-pandemic relief. The next community meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Monticello Middle School, 3665 Monticello Blvd., where...
Good grub at Beachwood Food Truck Park
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Beachwood Food Truck Park is open for business offering lunch and dinner options. The brand new food truck park located on Chagrin Boulevard is both kid and dog friendly and hopes to be a gathering place for the community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks...
Cleveland Scene
Exhibition of Photos by Donald Black Jr. at Deep Roots Experience Gallery Captures Cleveland's Black Youths
Photographer Donald Black Jr. returned to his hometown of Cleveland in 2000 to tap into things he felt were particular to the city, especially Black youth. His recent work over the past decade, which debuts in "A Day No One Will Remember" this Friday, August 19 at the Deep Roots Experience, captures childhood play, imagination, creative expression and the loss of innocence due to society and community circumstances.
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.
thisiscleveland.com
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List
Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
More affordable housing investments coming to Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The video above is from another affordable housing project in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland is shaping up to be one of leading future options for affordable housing in Northeast Ohio with the announcement of yet another housing investment project. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
WYTV.com
Local health: New Cleveland Clinic study details low diagnoses of hearing loss
(WYTV) – We want to talk about a new survey from the Cleveland Clinic about hearing loss. Not only do some older people suffer hearing loss, they don’t know they’re suffering hearing loss. The survey looked at those between the ages of 50 and 80. Only ten...
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Tower City Center in Cleveland announces new store and expansions as holiday shopping season approaches
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 14, 2022. Cleveland's Tower City Center keeps on growing... As Bedrock continues transforming Tower City Center, they have announced the opening of a new store and the expansion of two others.
