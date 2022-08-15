Read full article on original website
Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center. The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.
North Platte opens up their season with a dual against Ogallala at Lake Maloney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog’s Girl’s Golf Team opens up their 2022 season with a dual match with the Ogallala Indians at Lake Maloney Golf Course. After a hard-fought nine-hole match, the North Platte Bulldogs defeated the Ogallala Indians 170 to 205. Below are the...
Story of the 134th Infantry
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s history includes Buffalo Bill inventing modern rodeo, the growth of telecommunications and strong military ties. One of the most well-known stories is about the women of the Canteen who served six million soldiers and is credited with raising the morale of the men as they fought.
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Pig Skin Previews: Gothenburg Swedes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Coming off of a year where they went 3-6, the Gothenburg Swedes are looking to bounce back better than ever. The Swedes have a slew of returners coming back. Head Coach Craig Haake said using that experience this year will be a key to success...
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
Hershey man in critical condition following crash northwest of North Platte
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Hershey man is in critical condition following a crash northwest of North Platte Monday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
Cozad Community Schools names new interim superintendent
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad Community Schools board members appointed a new interim superintendent at Monday’s meeting. It comes after the board accepted the resignation of Angela Simpson. Simpson served as superintendent for one year, but was put on administrative leave earlier this month. The exact details as to why have been kept quiet.
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
Pigskin Previews: Maxwell Wildcats
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell football is coming off of a year where they were 1-7. A lot of adjustments have been made, with a new coach, a new system and The Wildcats are looking comfortable in Coach Feeney’s second year. “It’s everybody’s second year, second year for...
Seasonable and mostly sunny skies Wednesday; Wash, rinse, and repeat Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A climate norm sort of day is store for our Wednesday into Thursday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions throughout the region. As an area of high pressure continues to move towards the southeast of us, this will continue to draw in warm and humid...
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
