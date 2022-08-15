Wichita Falls gets first crosswalk beacons

Wichita Falls has a pair of crosswalk beacons — a first for city.

The city is the only recipient of The America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant that awarded two Rectangular Rapid FlashingBeacons.

They were installed at the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue.

Last year the America Walks nonprofit organization offered the opportunity for a community in Texasand 11 other states to receive the beacons. Wichita Falls ended up being the sole recipient.

The beacons, built by Carmanah Technologies, alert drivers that a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. It's another safetymeasure for Lamar Elementary School students and faculty, and people who live in the Sunnyside neighborhood.—