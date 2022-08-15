ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls gets first crosswalk beacons

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls has a pair of crosswalk beacons — a first for city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnxTC_0hIAQ1uo00

The city is the only recipient of The America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant that awarded two Rectangular Rapid FlashingBeacons.

They were installed at the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue.

Last year the America Walks nonprofit organization offered the opportunity for a community in Texasand 11 other states to receive the beacons. Wichita Falls ended up being the sole recipient.

The beacons, built by Carmanah Technologies, alert drivers that a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. It's another safetymeasure for Lamar Elementary School students and faculty, and people who live in the Sunnyside neighborhood.—

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosts 5th sock giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosted its fifth annual sock giveaway event on Saturday. They offered free books, hotdogs, coupons for free haircuts and school supplies. A clothing bank is also located at the church for the families who need more than just socks. Members of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacons#Crosswalk#Urban Construction#The America Walks#Hines Boulevard#Carmanah Technologies#Lamar Elementary School
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
kswo.com

Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list. City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings. At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend

I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls bands Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
ELECTRA, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy