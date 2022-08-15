ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kaley Cuoco Had An Intervention Post-Divorce: 'I Was Really Losing My Mind'

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFDf0_0hIAPaUf00

Kaley Cuoco says she dealt with a “super dark time” following her second divorce .

The “Flight Attendant” star said in a new interview with Variety that she was left struggling to walk and even staged an intervention on herself following her separation from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, last year.

“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” Cuoco told the magazine. “I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was.”

Cuoco was dealing with the end of her marriage, while playing a character on “The Flight Attendant” who was facing obstacles of her own. Those two factors led to the actor admittedly going through “one of the hardest years of my life” and added, “I was really losing my mind.”

“It was the first time that I started therapy — I’ve been very open about that,” Cuoco said, adding that she started just as she began filming season two of the HBO Max hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZ8s3_0hIAPaUf00 Cuoco attends the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards on June 2 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: David Livingston via Getty Images)

“It was horrible. And I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away,” she said. “I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

The difficult period led to a new chapter of transparency for Cuoco.

“I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem,” she said. “And things aren’t always so perfect.”

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there. And I said, ‘I need help,’” Cuoco explained. “It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

Cuoco split from Cook in September 2021, after three years of marriage. Before Cook, she was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting.

The “Big Bang Theory” actor is currently in a relationship with “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey, though she’s sworn off any future nuptials .

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” Cuoco said in a candid interview with Glamour﻿ in April. “But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Brandon Tartikoff
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Fox News

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson both star in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute." The movie will be released on Peacock on September 21. The rom-com also has a sci-fi element intertwined within the plot, which follows Cuoco's character Shelia who has access to a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson's character Gary meet over and over again. When Sheila decides that their love at first site isn't quite perfect enough, she goes back in time further to make the perfect man out of Gary.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Losing My Mind#Depression#Mental Health#Getty Images
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buzzfeednews.com

Jonah Hill Revealed He’ll No Longer Promote His Films In Order To Protect His Mental Health After Spending “Nearly 20 Years Experiencing Anxiety Attacks” Because Of “Public-Facing Events”

Jonah Hill has revealed that he’ll no longer publicly promote any of his films in a bid to protect his mental health. The award-winning actor, 38, has previously been open about the years of “public mockery” that he endured from “press and interviewers” over his physique.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Architectural Digest

Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million

After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy