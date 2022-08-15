Read full article on original website
Feedback wanted to maintain Theodore Roosevelt National Park for the future
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - National parks allow us to escape to nature. North Dakota has one in its backyard that national park staff want to maintain for years to come. “In the South Unit, where should we have the entrance station?” said Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger. “Where should the visitor center be? Should we use the same visitor center we have now, should it be changed?”
Highway 85 named ‘Highway Safety Corridor,’ project to begin in October
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 70-mile stretch of highway will soon become a Highway Safety Corridor. The North Dakota Department of Transportation named Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City as the safety corridor. Travelers will notice additional signs indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, road conditions, and reminders to drive safely. The project also involves an increase in law enforcement. It’s expected to be in place in October.
McKenzie County increasing veteran suicide awareness through ‘ND Cares’ program
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Recent studies show that about 19 veterans commit suicide every day. It’s a disturbing statistic that McKenzie County wants to bring awareness to. The horrors of war are real to many of North Dakota’s veterans. Sometimes it becomes too much, and that’s why the...
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
In 2019, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, introduced ‘Safety Corridors’ on three sections of North Dakota highways. These road upgrades are part of Vision Zero’s strategy to help eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on ND roads. Now, teaming up with Vision Zero once again, the NDDOT […]
Input needed on future plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The public is being asked to provide input on any ideas you might have on future improvement plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The input is part of the park’s Revitalization Plan and Environmental Assessment, which involves potential improvements to the park’s facilities and infrastructure. The plan will address all of the park’s needs for the next 30 years and beyond.
Strong gusts blow off roof, leads to power outage in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Thousands of MDU customers are without power as of noon Wednesday in the Williston area due to an unexpected power outage. While there have been reports throughout town, the majority of those without power are north of 26th Street East and south of 42nd Street East.
Williston’s first set of triplets celebrate 70th birthday
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1952, Queen Elizabeth began her reign. The ‘Today Show’ premiered on NBC. Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were world leaders. But in Williston, there were three brand new babies making banner headlines. Seventy years later, Myron, Mike and Madelon are still...
Williston Police, Minot bomb squad conduct vandalism investigation
(Williston, ND) -- Police in Williston have completed an investigation into a reported vandalism Monday morning. According to the department, at 8:44 a.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to a reported vandalism in the 1000 block of 24th Street West. During the investigation, items of concern were located in a vacant hotel room. The department subsequently contacted the Minot Bomb Squad, who examined the items and found them to be 'not dangerous.' Part of the hotel building being investigated was evacuated as a precaution.
Decision to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary results in a stalemate
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Can counties invalidate federally passed laws? That’s the question discussed in Williams County as commissioners looked into becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The push to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary continues as the Sons of Liberty requested that commissioners sign a resolution...
Losing seasons not affecting optimism surrounding Stanley football team
STANLEY, N.D. - The Stanley Blue Jays have won two games in the past two years. In 2020, the Blue Jays competed at the Class 11AA level, then the second-highest flight of football in North Dakota. Players say the team played schools with enrollments nearly twice of theirs. Past losing...
