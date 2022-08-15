MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - National parks allow us to escape to nature. North Dakota has one in its backyard that national park staff want to maintain for years to come. “In the South Unit, where should we have the entrance station?” said Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger. “Where should the visitor center be? Should we use the same visitor center we have now, should it be changed?”

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO