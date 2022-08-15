ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges in Forsyth County this weekend.

Police said they responded to reports of an accident early Saturday morning at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Highway 400.

Police said a Mercedes G-Wagon hit a Ford Focus.

The officer who talked to the driver of the Mercedes, identified as Biermann, said he smelled the slight odor of alcohol on her breath.

The officer said in the arrest report that Biermann denied drinking and said she was only 20 years old. She did admit to smoking a THC vape pen the night before.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test and said she displayed signs of impairment and “had a noticeable sway” during the evaluation.

Biermann refused to take a breathalyzer test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

An officer searched Biermann’s vehicle and found a black vape pen in her purse that smelled like marijuana.

Biermann was taken to jail, where she was charged for DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage consumption of alcohol.

Comments / 16

Kenny Childs
3d ago

like all others they will get off. the system is weak they have already proven that.

Reply
8
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

She's the product of free range parenting! Children need rules and boundaries to flourish into responsible young adults. No judgement here, just the truth!

Reply
2
Angela Moore
3d ago

Why does the media report the children's issues. For the world to comment and condemn. We have all made wrong decision I'm one way or the other. New mercies are granted everyday...

Reply(1)
2
