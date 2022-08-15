BROCKTON — Eleven people were displaced from their single-family home at 135 Maplewood Circle Sunday morning after a fire started in the basement, Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

"The call for the fire came in at approximately 9:15 a.m. and it was under control within about 20 minutes," Nardelli said via email.

According to preliminary investigations by the fire department, the fire looks to have caused "major damage to the basement," he said.

"It doesn't look like the fire is suspicious, but it is still under investigation."

What can be done?: Is low-level drug dealing a 'quality-of-life' issue in Brockton?

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, Nardelli said.

While battling the house fire, Fire Lt. Christopher Gallant injured his hand.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 11 displaced, firefighter injured while battling Brockton house fire