ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ on Hulu, the Other Side of the Story About the Purple and Gold

By Scott Hines
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a27DY_0hIANByq00

There’s been a lot of content about the Los Angeles Lakers released this year. Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, a 10-part documentary miniseries debuting this week on Hulu, is an insider-influenced attempt to set the record straight about one of the NBA’s most celebrated franchises. Archival footage mixes with contemporary interviews to attempt to provide the behind-the-scenes look the people behind the scenes would like you to see.

LEGACY: THE TRUE STORY OF THE LA LAKERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss, shown in archival footage, speaks of the proud American tradition of family businesses, then suggests that his ownership of the Lakers (and his inclusion of his children in the team’s management structure) is just such a family business. It’s a sedate, eloquent Buss, and surely that’s by design.

The Gist: The Los Angeles Lakers are one of North American professional sports’ most celebrated, valuable and intriguing franchises. They transcend sports; the iconic gold and purple of the Lakers is visually synonymous with Hollywood glamor, the excitement of the “Showtime” era teams of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They’ve also got a lot of stories to tell, and a lot of ways to tell them. Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is the official team document–a slick, well-produced documentary with access to virtually all of the living figures in the team’s long and storied history that seeks to relive their greatest glories without delving too hard into the more salacious elements of their past.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Well, it’s obvious what they don’t want to remind you of, and that’s HBO’s Winning Time, the frenetic, fast-and-loose-with-the-facts telling of the Lakers’ story that captured the pop-culture zeitgeist earlier this year. Ideally, it’d remind you of The Last Dance, ESPN’s much-loved docuseries on the Jordan-era Bulls, but it’s a little more sedate than that; the Tom Brady-focused Man In The Arena is a closer comparison, or perhaps even the also-Lakers-focused They Call Me Magic on AppleTV+, itself a partial rebuttal to Winning Time.

Our Take: From the very beginning of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, it’s clear that this is an attempt to set the record straight. Even the title has a whiff of the-producers-doth-protest-too-much: forget all the other stories you’ve heard about the Lakers, this is the true story. That point is hammered home by the first people to speak on screen: longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss’s four adult children, Johnny, Jim, Janie, and current controlling team owner and president Jeanie Buss. Jeanie is an executive producer on the series, and that piece of knowledge explains a lot of what’s going on here.

Winning Time made a lot of people really, really mad.

It’s hardly a secret that HBO’s recent series on the Showtime Lakers took some creative liberties; the show often sacrificed historical fact for entertaining television, and it succeeded at the latter as much as it failed at the former. The show was a hit, and that clearly rankled many of the central figures in the show. Former Lakers coach and executive Jerry West was portrayed as an out-of-control hothead, star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar an aloof, detached loner, and–likely most gallingly to the Buss family–Jerry Buss was portrayed as a womanizing oaf, a cartoonish character in the spirit of John C. Reilly’s more openly fictional roles. The show was a hoot, but if you wanted all your facts in the right place and the right order, well… the show was a hoot.

Legacy attempts to correct that, and well… it’s not as entertaining, as a result.

There is a lot to like in this series, especially if you’re a fan of the team. Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) does a skillful job weaving together the various narrative threads, and the filmmakers received access to virtually every surviving member of the team’s story. There’s some behind-the-scenes stories that will be entertaining to hardcore fans. Largely, though, there’s a stiffness to the proceedings, a conscious attempt either not to be Winning Time or to directly rebut it. That’s understandable, given how much the HBO series was willing to depart from the factual record, but Legacy seems so determined to avoid controversial subjects that it comes off dry as a result; even the show’s willingness to discuss the Buss family’s internal struggles over control of the team feels somewhat contrived; one suspect Jeanie’s hand never left the steering wheel. Even the drama seems geared toward burnishing the legend of Jerry Buss; this is the Buss Family State Media version of events.

A middle ground, such as the one found in ESPN’s much-loved The Last Dance, where careful adherence to the facts still allowed room for some spicy commentary from figures such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, would’ve been preferable here; it’s hard to imagine casual viewers turning this into appointment television the way they did with that show.

Sex and Skin: None here. If you want a Lakers series with a lot of it, HBO has you covered.

Parting Shot: The Lakers have won the 1980 title; injuries derailed the 1980-81 season. Going into the 1981-82 season, head coach Paul Westhead’s desire to implement a new system rankles players (and Buss), coming to a head when Magic Johnson expresses his desire for a trade rather than continue to play under Westhead. We see Johnson thronged by reporters before a meeting with Buss the next day; the Lakers dynasty could stall before it really gets off the ground, unless something drastic happens.

Sleeper Star: Interviews from former Lakers coach and longtime executive Jerry West are entertaining; despite (or perhaps because of) West’s well-publicized displeasure with the HBO miniseries’s depiction of him as a raging hothead, he displays some candor and attitude here that livens things up a little. Some of the best insights, though, come from longtime Lakers beat reporter Steve Springer, who offers as close to an outsider’s perspective as we’re allowed here.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Jerry Buss was the director, Magic’s the star, the movie is Showtime, and it was a huge hit,” offers up actor and Lakers fan Rob Lowe in a cameo.

Our Call: SKIP IT. If you’re not a hardcore fan of the Lakers, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers probably isn’t going to grab your interest, despite its relative versimilitude when compared to its zeitgeist-grabbing counterpart. Newspapers run stories on the front page and retractions on Page 12 for a reason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Daily Mail

LA Lakers announce they will retire two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey next year, just as the late Kobe Bryant predicted: 'He will have his number in the rafters next to mine'

Pau Gasol will be the latest Laker legend to receive the honor of finding his jersey high above the Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles announced Wednesday they will 'raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters,' when his first team, the Memphis Grizzlies, come to town on March 7. Gasol, two-time NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are finally getting the respect they deserve, with the latest acknowledgement from the NBA coming in the form of nationally televised games. Still, Morant couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole situation, seemingly taking a shot at the NBA after basically snubbing them last year. For those not […] The post Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Decider.com

When Will ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ Episode 3 Arrive on Hulu?

There’s certainly no shortage of Los Angeles Lakers content to stream as of late. Earlier this year, the superb sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premiered on HBO, followed by the four-episode Magic Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic on Apple TV+. If you’re in the mood to make it a trifecta, the first two episodes of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers are now available on Hulu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Scottie Pippen
Yardbarker

'Entourage' Star Lays Out Plan For Knicks to Land Donovan Mitchell

How can the New York Knicks earn "Victory!!!" in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes? One of the stars of Entourage wants to keep it simple. Actor Jerry Ferrara, best known for his role as Salvatore "Turtle" Assante on the HBO series "Entourage," has never hidden his love of the Knicks, even serving as a consultant for the team's esports endeavors in the NBA 2K League. He, in fact, is one of the most Knicks representatives to bring a championship to New York, as Knicks Gaming took home the title in the 2K League's inaugural season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Tonight? Time, Channel, Where To Watch ‘TNF’

We’re three weeks away from the first regular season Thursday Night Football game of the season!. On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on NBC and Peacock Premium in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview. Beginning with Week 2’s Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs matchup, Thursday Night Football games will stream on Prime Video.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Story#The Los Angeles Lakers#North American#Showtime
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Watch

Nipsey Hussle’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was revealed yesterday (August 15). The event honoring the late Los Angeles rapper was attended by his partner Lauren London, his father Dawit Asghedom, and more. In addition, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson proclaimed that August 15 (the rapper’s birthday) will be Nipsey Hussle Day in Los Angeles. Check out the video of the ceremony below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy