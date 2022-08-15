ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

I
3d ago

BYE............👎🏾🚽................. Boudin was recalled by voters just like he was hired by voters...... If Boudin job performance was good....... He would not have been recalled............... So, all the staff Boudin hired when he was first elected.... Please, leave, you won’t be missed.........In fact your exit is and will be unremarkable

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF man arrested in Yolo County for fatal Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said Thursday. Investigators identified Randy Oliver as the suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Jameel Price, who was found with a gunshot wound at about 7:40 p.m. on July 9 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleo Moore
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County settles discrimination suit against DA's office for $2.2M

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February. The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit. "The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said. Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's election.   
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Police Shooting#Police Brutality
CBS San Francisco

2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge.  Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

SFPD Makes Arrest in Tenderloin Shooting

Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of McAllister Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim told investigators that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

SFPD holds town hall meeting on officer-involved shooting

The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall. Around eight o’clock that morning, officers on patrol...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man injured in mid-Market shooting in SF Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area left a 45-year-old man injured Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. A suspect approached the victim and fired a handgun at him. The victim was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival,  officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on  two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy