COVID-19 treatment PAXLOVID now available at WCDH

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAXLOVID, the antiviral treatment for those who test positive for COVID-19, is now available at the Winnebago County Health Department.

WCHD said the treatment consists of two medicines that, when taken together, reduce the amount of COVID-19 virus in the body and decrease the need for hospital care.

The treatment consists of taking three tablets, two times a day, for five days.

“By providing PAXLOVID™, the health department is working to ensure access to timely treatment for COVID-19, reduce barriers to seeking treatment, and keep patients out of the hospital,” said the Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

The drug must be taken no later than 5 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the WCHD said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
