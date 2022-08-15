A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection avoided prison time on Tuesday for his role in it. Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump and was sentenced to one year of probation, with 59 days in home confinement. Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Fracker, pointing to his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson. Fracker’s cooperation came at “great personal cost,” prosecutors said, noting that Robertson was not only Fracker’s colleague but also a father figure he sometimes referred to as “dad.” Robertson, an Army veteran who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced last week to more than seven years behind bars. That matches the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO