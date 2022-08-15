Read full article on original website
A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
Eight corrections officers sued after they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin, in jail for George Floyd's murder, because of their race.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Two men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced on Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick, Georgia....
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
A Capitol rioter was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting three cops with a pole. Mark K. Ponder first swung at an officer who protected himself with a shield, breaking the pole. Ponder then grabbed a thicker pole and continued to assault two more officers with that pole.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a woman is in stable condition after being shot during a large fight outside of a St. Paul bar Monday night.St. Paul Police Department officers responded to Willard's Liquor in the Frogtown neighborhood around 10 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found 25-30 people fighting, and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
Just seven weeks after a murder-suicide shocked the local Hmong and broader Twin Cities community, a similar tragedy took place on St. Paul’s East Side Tuesday night with the deaths of Ka Lor and Yia Xiong. Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. This is a developing story...
A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection avoided prison time on Tuesday for his role in it. Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump and was sentenced to one year of probation, with 59 days in home confinement. Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Fracker, pointing to his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson. Fracker’s cooperation came at “great personal cost,” prosecutors said, noting that Robertson was not only Fracker’s colleague but also a father figure he sometimes referred to as “dad.” Robertson, an Army veteran who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced last week to more than seven years behind bars. That matches the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 48-year-old Fridley man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.John Juneau was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.Because Juneau has multiple prior felony convictions, he was also charged with one count of possession of firearms as a felon.Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Feb. 1, 2019, where they encountered Juneau and two others. During the search, they found three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine. Testing found Juneau's DNA present on the bags.Police executed another search warrant in July 2019 at a Coon Rapids residence. Officers reported seeing Juneau attempting to leave the residence through a window. Officers found methamphetamine, two pistols, a safe containing $6,000 in cash, scales, and numerous empty plastic baggies inside the residence.After his prison sentence, Juneau will serve five years of supervised release.
A Maryland man described by the FBI as a “self-professed” white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution. Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring device that he was wearing under the terms of his probation showed that he spent roughly three hours in or around the Capitol that afternoon. Betancur climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol before helping other rioters remove furniture from a conference room, prosecutors said. They added the rioters likely used pieces of the furniture as weapons and projectiles during a clash with police officers in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace.
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
