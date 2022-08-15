Read full article on original website
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
Kern County Fair holding flash sale on tickets
The Kern County Fair is holding a flash sale on tickets for one day only: Thursday, Aug. 18th. $7 tickets will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KCSO: Human remains found between Mojave, Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
KCSO adds new patch options to uniform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for funeral costs and the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days […]
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Kern Living: Black Soul
Louisiana transplant Jessica Lindon relocated to Kern County 3 years ago and brought her father's recipes and cooking style with her. From catfish, cornbread, and sliders to cajun red beans & rice, Black Soul is bringing a true southern taste to California.
KCSO K9 dies after showing ‘signs of distress’ following incident in Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 died Thursday following an incident in Lamont. KCSO officials said the K9 died after showing “signs of distress” after the K9 and the deputy handler searched for suspects in a vineyard in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road following a report […]
Roads repaved, traffic signs installed near Bakersfield schools
The City of Bakersfield's Public Works Department repaved roads and installed new radar traffic signs as kids headed back to school.
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
1 Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 5 [Bakersfield, CA]
Unidentified Victim Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Highway 138. The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway. Dispatchers responded to the scene just north of Highway 138 shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
Kern County Fair to host job fair
The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
