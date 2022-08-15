Read full article on original website
Related
Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach
Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0