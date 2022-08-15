Judges cite ‘Excellent job’ by The Independent: Newspaper wins top two awards in statewide contest

Read full article on original website
3 great seafood places in Illinois
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
5 great burger places in Illinois
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District expands auto aid network: Crystal Lake latest to enter agreement to share resources
By Julia Eastham news@the woodstockindependent.com Firefighting and emergency rescue are team efforts, and sometimes the team needs to bring in players from out of town. That’s what the Woodstock Fire/Rescue […]
959theriver.com
Local Drumline DESTROYED IT on AGT Live Show, Among Favorites to Win It All
The Pack drumline, whom I talked about before on this very website, just blew up the world again with their performance on Tuesday night!. As you can hear in the video above, Simon believes they have the passion and talent to win it all, but as you hear Howie say, they have a lot of competition.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘A grassroots thing’: Conservation outreach to Latino community creates an even wider audience
By Heather Vosburgh news@thewoodstockindependent.com Music from the Grupo Enigmez, tacos from Teresita Tacos, and a hike through Pleasant Valley Conservation Area in Woodstock celebrated Latino Conservation Week. The coalition group […]
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘The Maestro’ has swing: With golf clubs on his motorcycle, band teacher attracts curious looks
On warm summer days, Woodstock regulars don’t think twice about seeing motorcycles on the roads. But biker Duane Peiffer carries unique cargo that might make him stand out – his […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
thefirstward.net
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low – Part 2
So, how did we get to the point where the Kane County justice apparatus would willingly exercise the gross abuse of power that would violate a teenager’s probation over his parents collection of vintage dinnerware? I’ll do my best to explain it. But before we proceed, please let...
Northern Lights possible, how Central Illinois could spot them
Meteorologist Jacob Dickey has a breakdown on how people in Central Illinois could spot the Northern Lights with a strong approaching geomagnetic storm.
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
wjol.com
Illinois Launching Program Expanding Choices In Care For Seniors
Illinois is launching a program that provides more choices in care for the elderly. PACE brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
kanecountyconnects.com
A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County
The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas […]
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
