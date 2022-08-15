Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
SkySports
European Championships: Laura Muir wins European gold in 1500m to cap off 'insane' summer
Great Britain's Laura Muir won her fourth medal of an "insane" summer with gold in the 1500 metres in the European Championships as Zharnel Hughes also tasted victory in Munich. Muir, who won bronze in the World Championships and gold and bronze in the Commonwealth Games, powered to a commanding...
NFL・
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thomas Pieters in Czech Masters contention as Gavin Green moves three ahead
Gavin Green produced his lowest round of the season to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. Green carded two eagles and five birdies on his way to a brilliant bogey-free 63 at Albatross Golf Resort, moving him to 14 under and comfortably ahead of a three-way tie for second.
SkySports
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Rory McIlroy hails 'alpha' figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV Golf Series
Rory McIlroy hailed the role of Tiger Woods as the "alpha" figure in the PGA Tour's fight against LIV Golf. Woods flew to Wilmington on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of the Saudi-funded breakaway ahead of the BMW Championship. The 15-time major winner...
Serena Williams declines on-court interview and skips press conference after losing what might be the second-last match of career
Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Cameron Norrie beats Carlos Alcaraz to make Western & Southern Open semi-finals; Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas also through
British No 1 Cameron Norrie held off third seed Carlos Alcaraz to claim a 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 win and book his place in the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he will face Borna Coric after the Croatian saw off Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4 6-4.
SkySports
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display
Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
SkySports
MCC renames East Gate at Lord's in honour of late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint
The East Gate at Lord's has been renamed in honour of the late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint. Heyhoe Flint was the first women’s cricketer to set foot – in a playing capacity – on the main ground at Lord's in 1976.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: US Open champion's resurgent run ended by clinical Jessica Pegula in Western & Southern Open
Emma Raducanu's scintillating early run at the Western & Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough a...
SkySports
Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt
Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.
SkySports
Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid
Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss: ECB high performance review hope to set out recommendations for changes to domestic cricket in September
Sir Andrew Strauss says he hopes English cricket can "come together" when the ECB's high performance review sets out its recommendations for changes to the structure and scheduling of the domestic game. Former England captain Strauss has been leading the review which was put in place following England's dismal 4-0...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua vows he 'must win' Usyk rematch | 'We were born to compete!'
Anthony Joshua faced Oleksandr Usyk at the final press conference ahead of their high stakes rematch, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, and vowed he must win after September's loss to the Ukrainian. Usyk delivered an assured performance over 12 rounds last year to outpoint Joshua...
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss says England made it 'too easy' for South Africa as Proteas romped to innings win
Sir Andrew Strauss reflects on England's crushing innings defeat to South Africa in the first LV=Insurance Test at Lord's as Ben Stokes' side were thumped inside three days after being rolled for 165 and 149... I think we are all pretty startled to see England fold as quickly as they...
Comments / 0