ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Mosconi Cup#Francisco Sanchez#Last Updated#American#Bally#The South Dakota Kid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SPORTS
SkySports

Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display

Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
WORLD
SkySports

Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid

Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy