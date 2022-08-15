Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Exposing Himself at Supermarket in Pembroke Pines: Police
For a second time in five days, Pembroke Pines Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers. Deandre Jamar Bent, 26, walked up and exposed himself to a woman and her young daughter who were waiting for the woman's husband to pick them up outside a Bravo Supermarket about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said.
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
Click10.com
Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive. On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard,...
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
NBC Miami
Girlfriend IDs 2nd Suspect Who Was Shot, Killed in Miami Springs Hotel
The second suspect connected to an armed robbery that led to the shooting of a Miami-Dade detective has been identified. His girlfriend identified Jamie Robles as the man who was shot and killed by officers Tuesday in a hotel room in Miami Springs. Robles, who goes by Rico, recently moved...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker at Dania Beach Home
A man is facing a murder charge after detectives said he fatally stabbed his co-worker at a Dania Beach home last month. Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known as Jay Smith, is facing a premeditated murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.
BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested
OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday. According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis. Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
Coral Springs Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 3 – August 9, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Armed Robbery. A person was...
Feds Record Scammer At Boca Raton Starbucks, Today Man Pleads Guilty
Paul Geraci Is Fifth Person To Enter Guilty Plea… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You never know who is recording you at a Boca Raton-area Starbucks. That’s the lesson learned by an area man who just entered a guilty plea after allegedly being caught […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
UPDATE: Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, the department announced Wednesday night. Click here for an updated story. New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in...
Click10.com
Man taken to ground after allegedly bringing grenade into Wilton Manors bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was tackled outside a bar Tuesday in Wilton Manors after witnesses say he carried a grenade into the business. The incident happened at The Corner Pub, which is located at 1915 N. Andrews Ave. “He showed me a grenade. He said, ‘Don’t be...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified
The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. "We stand together praying for him and we...
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
