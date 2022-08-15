ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

CT Murder Victim Identified By Police

A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police.Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant.Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital…
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Plainville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in East Hartford

A 51-year-old Plainville man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said Glenn Pelletier was driving a Harley Davidson and hit a concrete barrier near the exit 5 off-ramp around 9:13 p.m. Pelletier was thrown from the motorcycle and he was...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfredo Rivera
New Britain Herald

Man who admitted to robberies in Bristol, Southington sentenced to prison for carjacking in which remains belonging to victim's son were never recovered

A Hartford man who authorities say robbed grocery stores in Bristol and Southington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a federal carjacking case in which a woman lost her cremated son’s remains. Arno Smith, 60, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in Hartford. His seven-year...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Opn Motor
WTNH

Two hurt in Pratt Street stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after allegedly stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTNH

Hamden police investigate bank robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 juveniles charged in connection to Hartford playground fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A playground fire in Hartford is being investigated as suspected arson, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to Granby Street for the report of a fire around 12 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a large tire on fire, which spread to the playscape. The playscape was heavily damaged, but no […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Norma Mary Giguere

Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy