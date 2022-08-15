Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Man convicted of taking drugs with runaways from Plainville admits to violating probation
A Bloomfield man convicted of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has admitted to violating his probation. Jose Cosme, 37, took a plea bargain during a hearing on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. During the proceeding, he admitted to one count of violation of probation.
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
New Britain Herald
Southington man sentenced to prison for role in organized retail theft ring
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man has been sentenced to probation for his role in an organized retail theft ring. Francisco Martorell, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. The jail portion of his sentence was fully suspended – meaning he will not serve any time behind bars.
CT Murder Victim Identified By Police
A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police.Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant.Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital…
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man charged in Plainville bank robbery to have case prosecuted in higher court
PLAINVILLE – The case against a man charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery has been transferred to where the most serious matters in the area are prosecuted. Alston Phillips, 27, of Hartford, appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Monday. During the hearing,...
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
NBC Connecticut
Plainville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in East Hartford
A 51-year-old Plainville man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said Glenn Pelletier was driving a Harley Davidson and hit a concrete barrier near the exit 5 off-ramp around 9:13 p.m. Pelletier was thrown from the motorcycle and he was...
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
New Britain Herald
Man who admitted to robberies in Bristol, Southington sentenced to prison for carjacking in which remains belonging to victim's son were never recovered
A Hartford man who authorities say robbed grocery stores in Bristol and Southington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a federal carjacking case in which a woman lost her cremated son’s remains. Arno Smith, 60, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in Hartford. His seven-year...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
Two hurt in Pratt Street stabbing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after allegedly stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public
Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
Hamden police investigate bank robbery
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
New Britain Herald
Norma Mary Giguere
Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
NBC Connecticut
