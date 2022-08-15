Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Jonah Hill Revealed He’ll No Longer Promote His Films In Order To Protect His Mental Health After Spending “Nearly 20 Years Experiencing Anxiety Attacks” Because Of “Public-Facing Events”
Jonah Hill has revealed that he’ll no longer publicly promote any of his films in a bid to protect his mental health. The award-winning actor, 38, has previously been open about the years of “public mockery” that he endured from “press and interviewers” over his physique.
