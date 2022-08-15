ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

swark.today

2022 Prescott Fall Festival & Trade Days sponsorship deadline August 17

From the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce:. Tomorrow is the deadline to have your Fall Festival Sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the Festival shirts and other print materials!. If you would like to be a 2022 Festival Sponsor, please contact Jamie at...
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Non-church fundraisers mostly did well at 46th Watermelon Festival

Local civic organizations in Hope for the most part reported favorably on their fundraising efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The Kiwanis Club’s president Jodi Perkins, whose group held a Barbecue Chicken Dinner Friday evening, reported the only shortfall among secular fundraisers this year as the Kiwanis members served 252 meals, down from 313 last year. Perkins said the club will be having its annual pancake supper September 9.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope Tourism Commission contracts with CJRW for promotions work, hears report on Watermelon Festival, Pocket Park

At the August regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission, moved a week back because of the Watermelon Festival, members voted late Tuesday afternoon to contract with CJRW Advertising for a package of services promoting the area, reviewed budget numbers and heard a report from the Fair Park superintendent on the progress of the Pocket Park and on the success of the Watermelon Festival.
HOPE, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Hope, AR
County
Hempstead County, AR
swark.today

Hope City Board rezones three properties, hears report on Watermelon Festival success

Most of the decisions made during the Hope City Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night were approvals of rezoning requests. But the board also permitted City Director Catherine Cook to sign an engineering contract for starting the process of building an ultraviolet light-based treatment unit at one of the city’s two waste water plants.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
HOPE, AR
swark.today

David Porterfield

David L. Porterfield, 77, of Hope passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am-11:00 am at The First United Methodist Church of Hope. A Celebration of Life will follow, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. FULL OBIT TO...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Kay King Stark

Kay passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, with her son by her side. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 27, 1936, to Marguerite and Karl King Jr. Kay spent her childhood in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the first Nevada County Fair Queen. Kay met Johnny Stark...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

HHS Band performs during Open House

The Hope Bobcats Band performs during last week’s Open House! Be sure to check out their show during Bobcats Football Games! Thanks to Chris Davis for providing these pictures.
HOPE, AR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
swark.today

HWL Labor Day Closure

The HWL office will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the payment kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park

The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Single parents in Arkansas can now apply for a scholarship through the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) to help make their education possible in the spring 2023 semester. The scholarship of up to $1,200 is awarded to eligible single parents who live in Arkansas...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
swark.today

Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose

Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Leslie Trammel

Mr. Leslie A. Trammel, Jr. Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

