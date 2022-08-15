Read full article on original website
Gateway Farmers’ Market 25 Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Texarkana
Wow, it is hard to believe that Gateway Farmers' Market has been around for a quarter of a century. That's right, and that's why you don't want to miss their 25th-year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, August 20. What All Can You Buy at Gateway Farmers' Market?. Not only will you...
swark.today
2022 Prescott Fall Festival & Trade Days sponsorship deadline August 17
From the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce:. Tomorrow is the deadline to have your Fall Festival Sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the Festival shirts and other print materials!. If you would like to be a 2022 Festival Sponsor, please contact Jamie at...
swark.today
Non-church fundraisers mostly did well at 46th Watermelon Festival
Local civic organizations in Hope for the most part reported favorably on their fundraising efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The Kiwanis Club’s president Jodi Perkins, whose group held a Barbecue Chicken Dinner Friday evening, reported the only shortfall among secular fundraisers this year as the Kiwanis members served 252 meals, down from 313 last year. Perkins said the club will be having its annual pancake supper September 9.
swark.today
Hope Tourism Commission contracts with CJRW for promotions work, hears report on Watermelon Festival, Pocket Park
At the August regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission, moved a week back because of the Watermelon Festival, members voted late Tuesday afternoon to contract with CJRW Advertising for a package of services promoting the area, reviewed budget numbers and heard a report from the Fair Park superintendent on the progress of the Pocket Park and on the success of the Watermelon Festival.
swark.today
Hope City Board rezones three properties, hears report on Watermelon Festival success
Most of the decisions made during the Hope City Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night were approvals of rezoning requests. But the board also permitted City Director Catherine Cook to sign an engineering contract for starting the process of building an ultraviolet light-based treatment unit at one of the city’s two waste water plants.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
swark.today
David Porterfield
David L. Porterfield, 77, of Hope passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am-11:00 am at The First United Methodist Church of Hope. A Celebration of Life will follow, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. FULL OBIT TO...
swark.today
Kay King Stark
Kay passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, with her son by her side. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 27, 1936, to Marguerite and Karl King Jr. Kay spent her childhood in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the first Nevada County Fair Queen. Kay met Johnny Stark...
swark.today
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
swark.today
HHS Band performs during Open House
The Hope Bobcats Band performs during last week’s Open House! Be sure to check out their show during Bobcats Football Games! Thanks to Chris Davis for providing these pictures.
swark.today
HWL Labor Day Closure
The HWL office will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the payment kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
arkadelphian.com
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
KNOE TV8
Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Single parents in Arkansas can now apply for a scholarship through the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) to help make their education possible in the spring 2023 semester. The scholarship of up to $1,200 is awarded to eligible single parents who live in Arkansas...
KSLA
Bowie County voters now able to vote at any county polling location
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County can now get out and vote - anywhere (in the county). The application for Bowie County’s participation in countywide voting was approved by the Texas secretary of state in July. The county received the word of approval Friday, Aug. 12.
swark.today
Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose
Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
KTAL
Texarkana restaurant hosts fundraiser for Bowie deputy shot while on duty
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August. On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis,...
swark.today
Leslie Trammel
Mr. Leslie A. Trammel, Jr. Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5,...
