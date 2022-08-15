ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach

Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.
LANCASTER, TX
