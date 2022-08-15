Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 17, 2022
Suspect: ORTEGA, RICHARD (HMA, 35, ARRESTED) Suspect: JUVENILE (BMJ, 17, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 166 (A)(4), 278.5 (A) Suspect: AYALA, BRENDA (HFA, 30, ARRESTED) Every person who takes, entices away, keeps, withholds, or conceals a child and maliciously deprives a lawful custodian of a right to custody, or a person of a right to visitation, shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000)
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks out
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.”. People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday due to high heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy starting Wednesday afternoon. The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System’s Operator for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of high temperatures. Wednesday is expected to have temperatures above 100 in Sacramento.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Steinberg plans to convert city buildings to renewable energy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and two city council members discussed plans to convert all City of Sacramento buildings to run on renewable energy. Speaking at Sacramento City Hall, Steinberg noted that the city government has been tracking its emissions since 2005 and that the city...
Comments / 0