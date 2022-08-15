The City of Radford is hosting a Summer Concert Series throughout this summer. On Saturday, August 20 we are pleased to welcome Stars Go Dim, a National Contemporary Christian Group to our community. We are also pleased to welcome Kindred to the stage as the opening act. We are so very excited to have a National group of this caliber join us for our 2022 Summer Concert Series in the City of Radford.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO