Underwood, Sr., James Junior
James Junior Underwood, Sr., 80 formerly of Riner, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1942 to the late Charles & Mae Underwood. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Audrey Lester Underwood; and brother, Melvin Underwood.
Robertson, Jr., David Wayne
David Wayne Robertson, Jr, 49 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life suddenly August 16, 2022 under the care of his loving family and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on August 29, 1972, he was a son of David Lee Robertson and Bridget Hogan Robertson. David had worked...
Gibson, Doris Semones
Doris Ann Semones Gibson, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Libbie Semones; and her loving husband of 69 years, Bill Gibson. Doris worked in the banking industry for 45 years having been employed with First and Merchants...
Weddle, Iva Leo
Iva Leo Weddle, 85 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Weddle; parents, Levi Jesse and Ollie Mae Virginia Davis Weddle; and brother, J.C. Weddle. He is survived by his three sons & daughter-in-law, Danny & Shirley Weddle, Michael...
Miller, Patricia H.
Patricia H. Miller of Blacksburg, VA, age 90, was granted her angel wings on August 12, 2022. Pat was born in Elgin, Illinois on August 21, 1931 and moved with her family to San Carlos, California. She graduated from the University of Idaho where she also met and married Donald...
Collins, Douglas Miller
Douglas Miller Collins, 70 of Narrows, VA departed this life August 15, 2022 in the care of his family. Born in Giles County on November 27, 1951, he was a son of the late Miller and Lucille Snidow Collins. Douglas was retired from Radford Arsenal. His primary love was to...
Spangler, Louise Watterson
Louise Watterson Spangler, 102, of Elliston, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on Friday, June 18, 1920, in Elliston, Va., daughter of the late Charles “Bud” and Susie Watterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Spangler; sister, Elizabeth Kicklighter; brothers, Charles Watterson Jr. (June), and Samuel Watterson.
Sumner, Randall Creed
Randall Creed Sumner, age 75, of Pulaski, VA, went to His Heavenly Home, August 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents A. C. Sumner and Alene Sumner, and Grover and Bonnie Boothe. Randy retired as Facility Manager for Pyrotechnics by Grucci in Radford VA. Previously, he worked...
Chan, Alice
Alice Chan, age 71 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born June 9, 1951 in Taiwan she was the daughter of the late Chia Bin Tang & Fang Ping Tao Tang. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She and her spouse, King Chan, were former owners of Beijing Restaurant and Motel.
Weddle, Barbara Dove
Barbara J. Dove Weddle, age 64 of Blacksburg VA. died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on August 14, 2022. She was born in Radford VA on May 5th, 1958 to the late Marshall Jackson Dove Sr. and Betty Mack Davis Dove. She is survived by brothers: Jack Dove and wife Melani,...
Garland, Brandice Alley
Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
Hanks, Betty Alderman
Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
Montgomery, Shelley Evans
Shelley Evans Montgomery, age 90 of Salem passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in the Salem Health and Rehab. Born May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar Montgomery and Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Les Montgomery, and sisters, Catherine Harris, Evelyn Walters, and Reba Farmer.
9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day
7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
Suspect Search Near Brush Mountain Estates
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a white male who attempted to break into a residence in the Brush Mountain area of the county. Based on several witness observations and descriptions, we believe it to be Shawn Tolbert, who other law enforcement agencies have been searching for over the past week in the Giles/Craig County area.
8/20: Stars Go Dim at Summer Concert Series
The City of Radford is hosting a Summer Concert Series throughout this summer. On Saturday, August 20 we are pleased to welcome Stars Go Dim, a National Contemporary Christian Group to our community. We are also pleased to welcome Kindred to the stage as the opening act. We are so very excited to have a National group of this caliber join us for our 2022 Summer Concert Series in the City of Radford.
Children abducted from school bus
On the morning of August 18, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route. One women falsely claimed a family emergency and removed three children. The children are the subject of a custody dispute in the Floyd County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The women,...
