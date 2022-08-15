Read full article on original website
GLOW workforce development program involves 2K hands
There are kids in every high school who, when it comes time to make that serious decision after graduation, just don’t know what they want to do, Molly Haungs says. And the GLOW With Your Hands program is a way to introduce kids early on to many career options that don't necessarily require a costly college degree.
New York State Launches Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York State's popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time. Hochul says expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to an affordable education for individuals of all ages who are often balancing other responsibilities such as a family and work. Full-time TAP awards can be up to $5,665 annually for a full-time student; part-time TAP will be available on a pro-rated basis to eligible students taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.
See what’s new at the New York State Fair
(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is showcasing what’s new just before opening day on Wednesday, August 24. See below to find out some new exhibits and attractions:. New York State Energy & Environment Experience: Fairgoers will be able to find out the many ways energy...
Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
FL Radio Group
800 Pounds of Butter Arrive at State Fair for Sculpture
What do you do with 800 pounds of butter? You make a sculpture out of it, of course. 800 pounds of butter from Batavia and Western New York dairy farmers have arrived at the State Fairgrounds and work has started on the famed butter sculpture that will be unveiled next Tuesday.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
Over $200 Million Dollars in Additional Food Assistance For August
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available for August for those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Those enrolled will now be able to receive the maximum amount of food benefits for August. All households...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Anna L. Weber
- Anna L. Weber, 93 of LeRoy and formerly of Basom, passed away on Monday, (August 15, 2022) at St. Ann's Nursing Home in Rochester, New York. Mrs. Weber was born October 24, 1928 in San Mateo, California, a daughter of the late Emil and Grace (Myers) Pahlka. Anna was...
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Judith A. (Konieczny) Caruso
Judith A. (Konieczny) of Batavia passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Batavia on May 22, 1953, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Adams) Konieczny. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved animals and donated to several organizations, including the SPCA.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Byron Town Board to hold special meeting on Wednesday
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that I, as Supervisor, do hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Board to be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York. The purpose of the Special Town Board meeting will be to consider calling a Public Hearing regarding the proposed WIIA sewer project and the issuance of $9.8 million in Serial Bonds.
Thomas M. Brown
- Thomas M. Brown, 74, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1947 in Batavia, the only child of the late Charles Brown and Regina Ryan Brown. Tom made friends everywhere he went. He worked at Attica Lanes,...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
