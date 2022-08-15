ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Local Educator Opens New Code Wiz Learning Center

By Lisa Hay
 3 days ago

Gwinnett County children will have the opportunity to become the next generation of technology masterminds at the new Code Wiz center on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The center makes learning to code fun and empowering for kids ages 7 to 17 through classes that foster problem-solving, communication, creativity, and math skills. The center is owned by local teacher and entrepreneur Cheris South who has been an educator for more than 16 years. As part of the center’s grand opening, Founding Family monthly memberships will be offered for $102.90, a 31.4146% discount off the regular $149 monthly tuition. The center also offers a free class to first time students.

The learning center is flexible, and has individualized programs to ensure every child unlocks their inner genius through coding and robotics. Classes are offered on-site at the center or online to best align with each student’s schedules and preferences with summer and spring break camp sessions also available.

Code Wiz utilizes a Montessori-style approach and classes are project-based allowing students to explore at their own pace. Students learn how to build multi-level video games and create animation, are introduced to Python (the most popular programing language) and build websites in HTML, CSS, and Javascript. Classes include Roblox, Minecraft and Unity, where students can create their own versions of these popular games. For those interested in robotics competitions, Code Wiz invites students to participate in its teams for the national FIRST LEGO League Challenge. The center also offers birthday parties and programs for local Girl Scout troops to earn badges, and off-site classes at community partner locations can also be arranged.

“As a math and computer science teacher, I have a passion for helping students find confidence in learning,” said South in a statement. “I was drawn to Code Wiz because of the emphasis on personalization. Kids get excited about learning because classes are catered to their interests and skill set. My goal is for Code Wiz Lawrenceville to become a hub of learning and support for the community. We can’t wait to get started.”

The center will employ a director and five coaches. Code Wiz Lawrenceville is planning a soft opening for early August with a grand opening celebration set for August 20. The event will include fun family activities and an opportunity to tour the center and meet the Code Wiz team. The center is located at 3320-3370 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite G2, Lawrenceville, GA 30044.



