montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Shooting; Suspect Sketch Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 6th District Investigative Section are currently investigating a Montgomery Village shooting. Detectives have released a sketch of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Assault; Suspect Sketch Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police -2nd District Investigative Section are currently investigating an assault that occurred in the 2400 block of Colston Dr. Detectives have released a sketch of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Wednesday,...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Suspect Arrested For Silver Spring Robbery
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills, MD for the Saturday, July 30, 2022, for the strong-armed robbery of an employee of the Ace Hardware store in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing 45-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Poolesville. James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 19500 block of Fisher Ln. Munn...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Silver Spring Woman (LOCATED)
UPDATE : August 19, 2022 - Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. ____________________________________________________________________________. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Potomac Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old from Potomac. Spencer Dillon Hamilton was last seen in early August in the Potomac area driving a 2005 Honda Civic with...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Senior Planet Montgomery Free Online Classes for Seniors Aug. 22-26 will include ‘Smart Thermostats’ and ‘Hello Montgomery’
Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program designed for County learners 50 and older, is offering free online classes that focus on how to thrive at home. Classes, which are offered live via video conference, enhance a wide variety of life skills. Classes for Seniors Aug. 22-26 will include “Smart Thermostats” and “Hello Montgomery.”
montgomerycountymd.gov
Board of Elections
The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A petition has been filed for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party's nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner has requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots ( Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).
