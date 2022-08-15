ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham Co. school board begins retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School Board meeting for a retreat this week with Superintendent Ann Levett and staff members. They began their two-day retreat today by discussing teacher burnout and retention. The 2022 Georgia Teacher of The Year and Hesse K-8 teacher, Cherie Goldman sits on...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern wants the ultimate honor for a legendary Eagle and others are joining their quest. University leaders have formally asked the College Football Hall of Fame to consider inducting Eagle football founder Erk Russell. Russel restarted football in Statesboro with no stadium, no scholarships, and built a championship dynasty before he retired after eight seasons.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Effingham’s College and Career Academy getting got out of the classroom today for some hands-on learning including putting out a fire!. The students went around to the various stations set up by Effingham Fire and Rescue. This is part of a partnership...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah State University#College#Linus Covid#General Health#Wtoc#Hbcu
wtoc.com

Coastal Health District prepares for new Covid-19 booster

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal officials announced a new Covid-19 booster would soon be available. The new boosters are expected to be available in early to mid September. The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants. The Biden Administration is expected to issue “operational...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

VEL Work Café in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Grice Connect

How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro

The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah is asking for your input on nutrition and food insecurity in the area. Tonight they held their first of several meetings to discuss a “Food Policy Council.”. They say the initiative isn’t new in Chatham County, but they are working to re-establishing it...
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’

LISTEN: Leaders from the Savannah area are joining an exclusive network focused on reforming the use of fines and fees. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Coastal Georgia's Chatham County has been chosen to join a group of six cities and counties across the country tasked with criminal justice reform, specifically as it relates to fines and fees such as speeding tickets, court costs, and probation fees.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
connectsavannah.com

SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters

A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy