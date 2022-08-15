Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham Co. school board begins retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School Board meeting for a retreat this week with Superintendent Ann Levett and staff members. They began their two-day retreat today by discussing teacher burnout and retention. The 2022 Georgia Teacher of The Year and Hesse K-8 teacher, Cherie Goldman sits on...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
wtoc.com
Gretsch family visits Georgia Southern University to see family history on display
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A local university and an international guitar company hope to strike a chord with music students. Members of the company’s founding family visited Georgia Southern University to see how some of their gifts have taken shape. Where else in South Georgia can you see one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Savannah Beach wade-in has Atlanta ties, students recognized with historical marker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On this day more than 60 years ago a group of students from Morehouse College was headed into the water at Tybee Island, protesting in hopes of desegregating the beach. Their contributions were recently recognized with a historical marker. “August 17th, 1960 was the first organized...
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Three Effignham County standouts honored
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Springfield, Georgia - The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern wants the ultimate honor for a legendary Eagle and others are joining their quest. University leaders have formally asked the College Football Hall of Fame to consider inducting Eagle football founder Erk Russell. Russel restarted football in Statesboro with no stadium, no scholarships, and built a championship dynasty before he retired after eight seasons.
wtoc.com
Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Effingham’s College and Career Academy getting got out of the classroom today for some hands-on learning including putting out a fire!. The students went around to the various stations set up by Effingham Fire and Rescue. This is part of a partnership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Coastal Health District prepares for new Covid-19 booster
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal officials announced a new Covid-19 booster would soon be available. The new boosters are expected to be available in early to mid September. The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants. The Biden Administration is expected to issue “operational...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad recovering after chiropractic visit left her with traumatic brain injury
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A recent Georgia Southern University graduate is in recovery months after a chiropractic visit left her with a traumatic brain injury. WJCL first shared the story of Caitlin Jensen in July, weeks after she was hospitalized. Her family says she visited a chiropractor and was then...
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
wtoc.com
Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah is asking for your input on nutrition and food insecurity in the area. Tonight they held their first of several meetings to discuss a “Food Policy Council.”. They say the initiative isn’t new in Chatham County, but they are working to re-establishing it...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island committee approves Gullah education program initiative
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2019 the town of Hilton Head designated 16 priority initiatives to improve Gullah life on the island. Council has already passed half of those items, but some community members feel like one item is not getting enough attention. “Please stop wasting the...
Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’
LISTEN: Leaders from the Savannah area are joining an exclusive network focused on reforming the use of fines and fees. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Coastal Georgia's Chatham County has been chosen to join a group of six cities and counties across the country tasked with criminal justice reform, specifically as it relates to fines and fees such as speeding tickets, court costs, and probation fees.
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
wtoc.com
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal Garden City leaders say was more than four years in the making. Council members unanimously approved a $3 million agreement with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase the site of an old recreation center. The rec center and old gym is...
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
Comments / 0