Man Prohibited From Possessing Weapons Busted Bearing Arms In St. Mary's County: Sheriff
A man prohibited by law from possessing weapons is facing charges after being busted with an illegally loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Maryland, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Malik Shavon Jordan, 25, was stopped in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, when he committed a traffic violation, a spokesperson for the sheriff announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Near Fairfax County Bus Stop: Police
A 52-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested for shooting a victim on Thursday, August 18 at a bus stop, Fairfax officials said. At around 1:53 p.m., the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, Paul Malone in Huntington, according to the Fairfax Police Department. Malone shot the victim...
Large police presence in Dunkirk
Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues. The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch […]
Bay Net
Sheriff Investigates Burglary At JMJ Firearms And ATM In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in two burglary investigations. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:16 am, the suspect broke into the Mechanicsville Bank of America ATM in an attempt to steal cash. Prior to...
Faulty Turn Leads To Two-Car Midday Crash That Left One Unresponsive In Leonardtown: Sheriff
An investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old Maryland man was t-boned attempting to make a questionable left turn at a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported major crash shortly before 12:15 p.m....
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
Bay Net
Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown
Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges
Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police
Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
Bay Net
Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter
PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
Two men arrested in connection to Motel 6 robbery in Stafford
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Motel 6 on the 400 block of Warrenton Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim reported one suspect kicked the door to his room open and threatened him with a knife demanding money -- and a second suspect outside the room acting as a lookout.
Arrests made in man’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people in connection to one of five murders that took place in Prince George’s County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. Officers were in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. on Aug. […]
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
