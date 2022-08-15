ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Prohibited From Possessing Weapons Busted Bearing Arms In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A man prohibited by law from possessing weapons is facing charges after being busted with an illegally loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Maryland, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Malik Shavon Jordan, 25, was stopped in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, when he committed a traffic violation, a spokesperson for the sheriff announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
California State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Lusby, MD
State
Washington State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
City
Callaway, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Ridge, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Large police presence in Dunkirk

Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues. The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch […]
DUNKIRK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#St Mary#Assault 1st Degree#Assault 2nd Degree
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown

Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police

Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter

PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
PINEY POINT, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men arrested in connection to Motel 6 robbery in Stafford

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Motel 6 on the 400 block of Warrenton Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim reported one suspect kicked the door to his room open and threatened him with a knife demanding money -- and a second suspect outside the room acting as a lookout.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy