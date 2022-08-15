Marriages Emmett Harvey Richmond to Mary Elizabeth Ward. Fiduciaries Rhonda Gale Lilly, Administrator of the Robert Keith Lilly estate; Delma Coleen Sawyer, Administrator of the Delma Pearl Fleshman estate. RELATED: Click here for past Summers County Courthouse News Land Transfers Joseph A Swiney and Laurinda Swiney to Michael P Krick and Lisa M Zesiger and Jacob P McClain, 20 and one-eighth acres more or less, Forest Hill District; Margaret Louise Hicks to John Hicks and Erin Hicks, 1.65 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; Angela K Kouns and Billie Joy Kouns by her attorney-in-fact to Davy Scot Dahl and Ginger D Dahl, 3.01 acres more or less, Talcott District; John Duane Hendrick and Betty Jane Hendrick to John Joseph Maddy, 0.32 acres more or less, Talcott District; Richard T Conken to Fernando Garcia Torres and Martha Angela Garcia, 1.932 acres more or less, Talcott District. The post Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 10 – 16 appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO