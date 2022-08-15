Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie lovers
Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinued
Local Blacksburg Winery is up for sale for 6.5 million dollars
NRVNews
Miller, Patricia H.
Patricia H. Miller of Blacksburg, VA, age 90, was granted her angel wings on August 12, 2022. Pat was born in Elgin, Illinois on August 21, 1931 and moved with her family to San Carlos, California. She graduated from the University of Idaho where she also met and married Donald...
NRVNews
Robertson, Jr., David Wayne
David Wayne Robertson, Jr, 49 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life suddenly August 16, 2022 under the care of his loving family and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on August 29, 1972, he was a son of David Lee Robertson and Bridget Hogan Robertson. David had worked...
NRVNews
Collins, Douglas Miller
Douglas Miller Collins, 70 of Narrows, VA departed this life August 15, 2022 in the care of his family. Born in Giles County on November 27, 1951, he was a son of the late Miller and Lucille Snidow Collins. Douglas was retired from Radford Arsenal. His primary love was to...
NRVNews
Goad, Hugh Wade
Hugh Wade Goad, 91 of Floyd County, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Winnie Martin Goad; parents, Herman Walter & Lauretta Wade Goad; and brother, Collis Goad. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Nelson Martin (Bonnie) and family; and special...
NRVNews
Gibson, Doris Semones
Doris Ann Semones Gibson, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Libbie Semones; and her loving husband of 69 years, Bill Gibson. Doris worked in the banking industry for 45 years having been employed with First and Merchants...
Devon Pratt sentenced to 40 year maximum for murder
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt, of Cool Ridge, WV, was given the maximum sentence allowable by law of 40 years for the Second Degree Murder of Ronnie ‘Trey’ Barker III on Christmas Morning in 2020. On December 25, 2020, Devon Pratt shot and killed Trey Barker as he was leaving Pratt’s home. After […]
NRVNews
Underwood, Sr., James Junior
James Junior Underwood, Sr., 80 formerly of Riner, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1942 to the late Charles & Mae Underwood. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Audrey Lester Underwood; and brother, Melvin Underwood.
New sign in Beckley recognizes local dancer
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley recognized a local dancer yesterday with a brand new street sign honoring him. Local dancer Jerry Rose has a career spanning 60 years. As a tribute to his influence in the local community, a sign on Raleigh Avenue was built, where his Beckley Dance Theatre School is […]
NRVNews
Garland, Brandice Alley
Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
NRVNews
Sumner, Randall Creed
Randall Creed Sumner, age 75, of Pulaski, VA, went to His Heavenly Home, August 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents A. C. Sumner and Alene Sumner, and Grover and Bonnie Boothe. Randy retired as Facility Manager for Pyrotechnics by Grucci in Radford VA. Previously, he worked...
WSLS
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
NRVNews
Weddle, Iva Leo
Iva Leo Weddle, 85 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Weddle; parents, Levi Jesse and Ollie Mae Virginia Davis Weddle; and brother, J.C. Weddle. He is survived by his three sons & daughter-in-law, Danny & Shirley Weddle, Michael...
NRVNews
Weddle, Barbara Dove
Barbara J. Dove Weddle, age 64 of Blacksburg VA. died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on August 14, 2022. She was born in Radford VA on May 5th, 1958 to the late Marshall Jackson Dove Sr. and Betty Mack Davis Dove. She is survived by brothers: Jack Dove and wife Melani,...
NRVNews
Griffith, Lillie Duncan
Lillie Esther Griffith, 103, of Pilot passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 13, 2022. Lillie, known to most as Granny Esther, was born May 3, 1919 to the late Enoch and Leona Duncan. She worked at Imperial Reading for many years. Esther attended White Rock Church...
NRVNews
Children abducted from school bus
On the morning of August 18, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route. One women falsely claimed a family emergency and removed three children. The children are the subject of a custody dispute in the Floyd County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The women,...
Greenbrier County Man Sentenced For Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in...
wfxrtv.com
Former Virginia police chief speaks out, claims he was forced to resign
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVNS) — The former chief of the Richlands Police Department resigned this week as the town sees a change in law enforcement personnel. Jerry Gilbert served as the Richlands police chief since 2018, but that no longer stands. He claims officials with the town gave him two options: to resign or be fired.
NRVNews
9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day
7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 10 – 16
Marriages Emmett Harvey Richmond to Mary Elizabeth Ward. Fiduciaries Rhonda Gale Lilly, Administrator of the Robert Keith Lilly estate; Delma Coleen Sawyer, Administrator of the Delma Pearl Fleshman estate. RELATED: Click here for past Summers County Courthouse News Land Transfers Joseph A Swiney and Laurinda Swiney to Michael P Krick and Lisa M Zesiger and Jacob P McClain, 20 and one-eighth acres more or less, Forest Hill District; Margaret Louise Hicks to John Hicks and Erin Hicks, 1.65 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; Angela K Kouns and Billie Joy Kouns by her attorney-in-fact to Davy Scot Dahl and Ginger D Dahl, 3.01 acres more or less, Talcott District; John Duane Hendrick and Betty Jane Hendrick to John Joseph Maddy, 0.32 acres more or less, Talcott District; Richard T Conken to Fernando Garcia Torres and Martha Angela Garcia, 1.932 acres more or less, Talcott District. The post Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 10 – 16 appeared first on The Hinton News.
