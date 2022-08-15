Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
wiltonbulletin.com
Changes coming to Sugar Hollow and Rt. 7 intersection in Wilton
WILTON — Officials are making some changes to the intersection of Sugar Hollow road and U.S. Route 7 after residents raised concerns following the closing of an old bridge for repair. Changes include moving where cars stop on Sugar Hollow, as well as possibly lowering the speed limit there,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton names Bethel first selectman as new town administrator
WILTON — Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker will serve as Wilton’s first town administrator, officials announced this week. Knickerbocker will leave his elected position on Sept. 7, a seat he has held for 13 years. Rich Straiton, Bethel’s second selectman, will take over. “Over the past two...
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
newcanaanite.com
Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home
A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
mycitizensnews.com
As value of homes soar in borough, so too could taxes
NAUGATUCK — Property values are on the rise as the borough looks to complete the revaluation on its real estate. Since the last property revaluation was completed in 2019, the average single-family home is up 39.2%. Multi-family homes are up 45.7% and condos and mobile homes have gone up 40.2%, Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said at the Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting on August 2.
wiltonbulletin.com
New pet grooming shop opens in Westport
WESTPORT — Wash The Dog — it’s as simple as that. It’s also both the name and mission of a new dog grooming shop that opened in town about six weeks ago. Owner Angela Koza said the business, which offers self-service dog washing and full-service dog grooming, has been off to a busy start.
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
cottagesgardens.com
Cali Meets Connecticut at a Unique Waterfront Home in Norwalk Listed for $2.8M
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but there are still properties ripe for picking before school starts. Sitting between SoNo and the coastal enclave of Rowayton, CT, a gorgeous home perhaps more fitting on a Bay Area cliffside than the Connecticut coastline, listed last month asking $2.795 million.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
connect-bridgeport.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Destroys City Business Sign
A local business sign that is smashed and laying along Virginia Avenue is not the result of recent storms, but rather due to a vehicle accident. Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Doug Yost said the sign was destroyed by a vehicle on August 11. “The crash took place at about 6...
Register Citizen
Ansonia aldermen approve funds request for regional senior center
ANSONIA — The city’s Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution to pursue state funding for a regional senior center with Derby, even as its Derby counterparts previously rejected a partnership due to concerns over equity and costs. Ansonia aldermen voted unanimously in support of the resolution at...
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
NewsTimes
New Milford has seen 15 catalytic converter thefts this year. Here’s what police are doing about it
NEW MILFORD — With more than a dozen catalytic converters stolen since the beginning of the year, the New Milford Police Department has been working to prevent those crimes. New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto said catalytic converter thefts are a “big problem” nationally, regionally, and locally.
