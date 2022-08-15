NAUGATUCK — Property values are on the rise as the borough looks to complete the revaluation on its real estate. Since the last property revaluation was completed in 2019, the average single-family home is up 39.2%. Multi-family homes are up 45.7% and condos and mobile homes have gone up 40.2%, Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said at the Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting on August 2.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO