Trumbull, CT

Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Changes coming to Sugar Hollow and Rt. 7 intersection in Wilton

WILTON — Officials are making some changes to the intersection of Sugar Hollow road and U.S. Route 7 after residents raised concerns following the closing of an old bridge for repair. Changes include moving where cars stop on Sugar Hollow, as well as possibly lowering the speed limit there,...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton names Bethel first selectman as new town administrator

WILTON — Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker will serve as Wilton’s first town administrator, officials announced this week. Knickerbocker will leave his elected position on Sept. 7, a seat he has held for 13 years. Rich Straiton, Bethel’s second selectman, will take over. “Over the past two...
WILTON, CT
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
HAMDEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home

A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
NEW CANAAN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

As value of homes soar in borough, so too could taxes

NAUGATUCK — Property values are on the rise as the borough looks to complete the revaluation on its real estate. Since the last property revaluation was completed in 2019, the average single-family home is up 39.2%. Multi-family homes are up 45.7% and condos and mobile homes have gone up 40.2%, Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said at the Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting on August 2.
NAUGATUCK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

New pet grooming shop opens in Westport

WESTPORT — Wash The Dog — it’s as simple as that. It’s also both the name and mission of a new dog grooming shop that opened in town about six weeks ago. Owner Angela Koza said the business, which offers self-service dog washing and full-service dog grooming, has been off to a busy start.
WESTPORT, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Destroys City Business Sign

A local business sign that is smashed and laying along Virginia Avenue is not the result of recent storms, but rather due to a vehicle accident. Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Doug Yost said the sign was destroyed by a vehicle on August 11. “The crash took place at about 6...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia aldermen approve funds request for regional senior center

ANSONIA — The city’s Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution to pursue state funding for a regional senior center with Derby, even as its Derby counterparts previously rejected a partnership due to concerns over equity and costs. Ansonia aldermen voted unanimously in support of the resolution at...
ANSONIA, CT

