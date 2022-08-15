Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev...

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO