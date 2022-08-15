Read full article on original website
Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev...
Wilda Louise Beckett Sheppard, 95 years old, of Newark, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial hospital. She was born in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Orpha G. Beckett and Stella Perkins Beckett, on February 17, 1927. Wilda had worked at The Viscoe...
