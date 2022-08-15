ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasboro, IL

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire.

Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an even larger building that contained bulk liquid propane tanks.

No one was hurt and everyone went home safe.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzjU_0hIAIf5T00
    Photo courtesy of Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkTbl_0hIAIf5T00
    Photo courtesy of Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM03I_0hIAIf5T00
    Photo courtesy of Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHjWV_0hIAIf5T00
    Photo courtesy of Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff

Firefighters from the Thomasboro, Carroll, St. Joseph-Stanton, Ogden-Royal, Rantoul, Gifford, Paxton, Eastern Prairie, Bondville, Cornbelt and EdgeScott Fire Protection Districts responded to the fire, as did paramedics from Arrow Ambulance and deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

